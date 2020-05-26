Trump wants troops in Afghanistan home for Election Day. The Pentagon is drawing up plans.

WASHINGTON – Senior military officials plan to brief President Trump in the coming days on options to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan, with a possible deadline to withdraw forces before the presidential election, according to officials familiar with the plans. .
The proposal for a full withdrawal by November reflects an understanding among military commanders that such a timeline may be Trump's preferred option.
But they plan to propose and advocate for a slower withdrawal schedule, authorities said.
The move is part of the Pentagon's attempt to avoid another situation like that of December 2018 and again in October 2019, when Trump surprised military officials by ordering the complete withdrawal of US troops from Syria. Diplomatic chaos and violence followed, and the president subsequently modified each announcement. US troops remain in Syria, although in smaller numbers.
Senior military officials believe a swift withdrawal from Afghanistan would effectively condemn this year's peace agreement with the Taliban.
In recent months, Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to leave Afghanistan earlier than anticipated in the timetable set in the February 29 peace agreement with the Taliban, which stipulated that US troops would leave in 12 to 14 months if the insurgent group met certain conditions.
The Pentagon is expected to try to persuade a commander-in-chief who has made clear his desire to end America's involvement in what he has criticized as "endless wars," and who has regularly surprised the military with his decisions. .
The debate also highlights the growing difficulty facing the February deal. Political fight, The novel coronavirus and bloody Taliban attacks have nearly derailed the little progress made since the agreement was signed.
This article is based on conversations with five officials familiar with the debate on troop withdrawal. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the deliberations were intended to be private.
The Pentagon is ready to present multiple options at the meeting with Trump.
One would give Trump the option to withdraw all forces from the country before Election Day. But the Pentagon has other options that would withdraw forces more slowly, with a plan that would stay close to the current timeline that would keep US forces in the country until May 2021.
Senior officials believe the president can be persuaded that protecting the peace deal, which his administration sponsors and supports, will require a slower reduction in forces, to give the Taliban an incentive to reduce attacks.
Defense Department officials also argue with the White House that they still cannot guarantee that Afghanistan will never again be a haven for attacks on the United States. Possibly the only clear condition of the February agreement, As described in one of the secret annexes, the Taliban must publicly renounce the Islamic State and Al Qaeda before the total withdrawal of troops begins.
There are currently less than 12,000 soldiers in Afghanistan. The mission led by the USA USA The country is in the process of attracting 8,600 soldiers as part of the February agreement. This small US contingent will rely heavily on special operations forces and joint cells from the United States and Afghanistan, known as "regional selection teams," which focus on counterterrorism missions across the country.
"Any reduction of less than 8,600 US troops will be based on conditions after the US government assesses the Taliban's security environment and compliance with the agreement, and in coordination with our NATO allies and partners. "Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.
The Pentagon believes that at least 50 percent of Afghan security forces are likely to have the virus, which means that any training and joint operations between the US and Afghan forces have been halted, stopping a key pillar of the US war effort, especially against the enclaves of the Islamic State in the east of the country. But airstrikes against the group still continue.
As part of the peace agreement, the United States Army is closing several bases. But the spread of the coronavirus has also hastened the closure of smaller Special Operations outposts used by elite units while operating alongside their Afghan counterparts.
In a statement Saturday, the Taliban declared a temporary ceasefire during the three-day Eid al-Fitr Islamic festival, which started on Sunday and marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of day fasting.
The Afghan government followed suit, declaring an end to the fight despite officials recently declaring that they were resuming offensive operations after waves of Taliban attacks killed hundreds of security forces after the February deal. Sunday's ceasefire is the second of the entire war. The first, widely praised by all parties and in the international community, was in 2018, also during Eid.
"This development offers the opportunity to accelerate the peace process,quot; Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States' envoy for Afghan peace, said in a statement. "Other positive steps should follow immediately: the release of the remaining prisoners as specified in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban by both parties, not returning to high levels of violence, and an agreement on a new date for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations. "
The exchange of 6,000 prisoners was one of the first trouble spots after the agreement between the United States and the Taliban, as it almost forced the Kabul government free Taliban prisoners despite not being a signatory to the agreement.
Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have lobbied President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan to release the prisoners in hopes that this will pave the way for the Afghan government to negotiate with the Taliban. Mr. Ghani ordered his release in a number of groups, just like the Taliban, but after the announced ceasefire, Mr. Ghani promised to release up to 2,000 more in an attempt to use the three-day ceasefire. like reestablishing a peace accord that nearly collapsed.
On Tuesday, the Afghan government released 900 Taliban prisoners, the largest in a day since the slow process of prisoner release began and in what Afghan officials described as a "goodwill,quot; movement in the hope that the halt the fire could spread before direct negotiations.
President Barack Obama had intended to end the long war in Afghanistan, but the military thought it was hasty. Commanders argued that cutting troops would threaten the little progress made after years of protracted fighting, but officials also acknowledged that the pause would give the new president time to reevaluate options. In October 2015 Obama stopped his reduction. Trump and NATO allies in the United States finally added forces after the Taliban had retaken large parts of the country.
The current plan to maintain forces in Afghanistan until May 2021 would allow Mr. Trump, if reelected, to reevaluate his decision to withdraw troops based on the level of Taliban violence and how well the peace agreement is working. Some US officials also say that the political pressure to eliminate the troops could be different in a second term.
And if Mr. Trump is defeated, a new president may want to reevaluate whether a continued presence of US troops is necessary.
Lisa Maddox, a former C.I.A. Analyst said that shortening the deployment in just a few months might not seem like much, but the current situation in Afghanistan was fragile.
"Send a message to our Afghan partners that we are running away," he said. "Overtime allows for better rotation, which is a complicated process given the involvement of the United States government in supporting the security and governance of the country."
Mujib Mashal contributed reports from Kabul.