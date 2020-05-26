Trump says he stopped taking hydroxychloroquine, but not because he makes coronavirus worse – BGR

%MINIFYHTML5ad32450ed517cbf926d0a1115c9c06611%

President Donald Trump says he stopped taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

The drug has no proven benefit for patients with coronavirus and does not prevent COVID-19 infection.

Multiple studies have found that the drug can worsen symptoms and increase the COVID-19 death rate among patients.

President Donald Trump made worldwide news for his claim that he had started taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine because he "heard many good stories,quot; suggesting that it could prevent or treat a new coronavirus infection. Now, with mounting evidence that it will most likely help little and may worsen symptoms, Trump says he is stopping his self-medication routine.

Trump claimed he took a two-week "program,quot; of the drug after consulting with a White House doctor and after learning that several White House employees had tested positive for COVID-19. His decision to stop taking the drug comes after repeatedly advocating the use of the drug despite clear evidence that it should not be used to treat a coronavirus infection.

"Well, I've heard tremendous reports about it. Frankly, I've heard tremendous reports," Trump said in an interview, declining to mention the vast amount of conflicting data that shows exactly the opposite. “Many people think that it saved their lives. Doctors come out with reports. You had a study in France, you had a study in Italy, which were incredible studies. ”

Trump had previously defended his use of the drug while claiming that healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, are taking it to prevent infection. There is no evidence that this statement is true, and doctors have repeatedly warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

Currently, there is no approved treatment for COVID-19, and while work on a vaccine continues at a breakneck pace, it is likely to be months or even a year before a vaccine is considered safe and may become widely available. Anyone who claims to have a cure or a protective medicine regimen to fight infection is, at best, wrong or deliberately life-threatening.

For the President of the United States to announce that he's taking an unproven medication, while doctors and scientists around the world are warning people to avoid that same medication, well, it's pretty normal these days. It shouldn't be, but it is.

Trump says he feels good, noting "I'm still here,quot; during an interview on the show Full measure. "Hydroxy has had tremendous, if you look at it, tremendous, very favorable reviews."

If this is not clear enough: No, you should not take hydroxychloroquine to treat a coronavirus infection, nor should you take it as a preventive measure to protect yourself from the virus. You could literally end up dead as a result.

President Trump addresses journalists Image Source: Erin Schaff / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock