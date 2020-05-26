Trump goes on to claim that Scarborough aide's death is "suspicious" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLce6b89f7fb7023d289e248d904c5206413%

Donald Trump went on to claim that the circumstances surrounding the death of an assistant to Joe Scarborough in 2001 were clouded by suspicion, even as the woman's husband pleaded with Twitter to remove the President's tweets spreading conspiracy theories.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said "many people suggest" that Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC. Good morning joe, was somehow responsible for the woman's death, despite a forensic investigation discovering that she had an undiagnosed heart condition and fell and hit her head on the job. The woman, Lori Klausutis, worked in Scarborough's Florida office when she was a congressman.

"It is certainly a very suspicious and very sad situation," Trump said.

The New York Times published a letter Tuesday from Klausutis' widower, Timothy Klausutis, to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Klausutis asked Dorsey to delete the President's tweets in which he suggested that Scarborough was involved in some kind of foul play related to the death of his wife.

“The frequency, intensity, ugliness, and enactment of these horrible lies are always increasing on the Internet. These conspiracy theorists, including the President of the United States more recently, continue to spread their bile and misinformation on their platform, scorning the memory of my wife and our marriage, "Klausutis wrote." President Trump tweeted to his nearly 80 on Tuesday. Millions of followers alluding to the repeatedly discredited falsehood that my wife was killed by her boss, former United States Representative Joe Scarborough. "The President's son followed and more directly attacked my wife, tweeting to her followers as the means to spread this vicious lie. "

Twitter has not removed the tweets, but said it is reviewing its policies. Fact-checking sites have deemed Trump's claim that his death is a mystery or an unsolved case "false."

At the White House, Trump said he had Klausutis' letter and claimed his family: "I am sure they ultimately want to get to the bottom." He then quoted a clip from an interview Scarborough gave Don Imus in 2003 in which Imus joked about the case. On Tuesday morning, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also defended Trump, citing the Imus interview.

"It is very suspicious, and I hope someone gets to the bottom. It will be a very good thing," Trump said.

Scarborough's wife and Good morning joe Co-host Mika Brzezinski tweeted earlier Tuesday.

She wrote: “The Press Secretary is lying. IMUS made the cruel joke in 2003 during a break and then repeated it on the air. Joe was embarrassed and said, "What are you going to do?" Trying to keep talking about the show. No lie can hide Donald Trump's hatred. "

Trump has tweeted the claims against Scarborough and has criticized the president for Good morning Joe.