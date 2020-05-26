TRS Updatez: Minneapolis Police Officers Involved in George Floyd's Fatal Arrest Have Been Fired

On Monday, a black man, George Floyd, died while being arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department, as we previously reported. At the time of the arrest, an officer can be seen kneeling over the man. After George Floyd declared that he was unable to breathe, he then stopped responding and passed away. The police officers involved in Minneapolis have now been released.

Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted:

"Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired," he shared. "This is the right decision," added Frey. He also held a press conference to discuss the incident involving George Floyd.

"For five minutes, when you hear someone asking for help, you are supposed to help," said the mayor. He continued: “This officer failed in the most basic human sense. What happened in Chicago and the 38th last night is just horrible, "he added." It was traumatic, and serves as a clear reminder of how far we have to go. For the black community, for the family, I am so sorry. "

In a press release, the MPD stated "

Officers were informed that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence. Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a man believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to get out of his car. After he came out, he physically resisted the officers. Officers were able to handcuff the suspect and noted that he appeared to be suffering from medical problems. Officers called an ambulance.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the officers. The FBI is investigating this tragic incident.

We will keep you informed, Roomies. Please keep George Floyd's family in prayer.

