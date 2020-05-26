Troy Ave beats Mysonne for calling him a snitch!

Rappers Troy Ave and Mysonne have been coming and going on Twitter, the most recent exchange started by Mysonne calling Troy Ave a snitch.

A follower accused Mysonne of supporting the frauds, and Troy replied: "You need to activate your mom from the hood, give EBT to Fukin's essential workers. Go defend the rights of can drivers and pay the $ 63 dollars you you stole the mice. "

When Mysonne replied, Troy commented, "Remember when Nuke pressured you out of Starlets and begged me for a plea about me," Troy tweeted. "You must say thank you! You remember when you cried in court after robbing that poor immigrant taxi driver, where was your integrity? Remember Nvmd, you and your mom suck a dick on the hood! #StayPoor #NoPaperWork,quot;

Mysonne had a lot to say about Troy's interviews at The Breakfast Club. It is widely assumed that it was Troy's testimony to the police, which led to the arrest of the popular podcaster, Taxstone.