Trona High School seniors still hope to celebrate the traditional graduation ceremony

%MINIFYHTMLcd838167dc387d9ef3fbbde5b462ee7d14% %MINIFYHTMLcd838167dc387d9ef3fbbde5b462ee7d14%

– This past school year has been anything but normal for Bryce Johnson and his mother Bridgette.

"I've definitely been emotional for myself as a parent," said Bridgette.

Like many high school seniors, Bryce was unable to go to prom and was unable to finish his final baseball season or enjoy all the fun before graduation ⁠: The coronavirus pandemic ended it all. .

But, unlike many older adults, Bryce and his classmates didn't even get a chance to start their senior year of high school under normal circumstances – a couple of devastating earthquakes, the largest to hit California in 20 years, they made sure of that.

The first of the earthquakes struck on July 4, a 6.4M tremor with an epicenter in Trona. The second, just a day later, a devastating 7.1 million earthquake.

%MINIFYHTMLcd838167dc387d9ef3fbbde5b462ee7d15% %MINIFYHTMLcd838167dc387d9ef3fbbde5b462ee7d15%

"Our water company had to move," said Bridgette. "Our local museum was closed due to the foundation."

Trona High School, home to the Tornados, also had to close after suffering extensive damage to its gas and water pipes.

"The high school was considered unsafe due to the earthquakes," said Joseph Wolf, Trona's principal. "And all the high school students had to merge into the elementary facilities."

But despite the constant changes, Wolf said his students continued to face the challenge, which is why he and the parents still hope to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for the graduating class of 18 after such a difficult year.

"You know, they can experience that feeling of walking, hearing his name and getting his diploma," Wolf said.

Graduation was tentatively scheduled for July 31, hoping they would be allowed to hold a ceremony in person by then.