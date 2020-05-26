Tristan Thompson – Experts say a paternity test would be almost impossible to manipulate despite what baby Moma is supposed to say!

%MINIFYHTML702716b5aed37d81a3982f836115a42b11%

As you may have heard, Tristan Thompson has decided to sue a woman who insists that he is the father of her son even though they have already taken a paternity test that has proven otherwise! Kimberly Alexander states that the results of the first test are not reliable since the laboratory where it was performed has some ties to her ex and baby mom, Khloe Kardashian's family, so there is a conflict of interest.

In other words, she believes the results were altered so that Tristan doesn't have to take responsibility for her 5-year-old son.

Now, experts reveal that the basketball player is not required to take a second paternity test and that the first test is more than enough to appear in court.

Attorney Kelly Chang Rickert spoke to HollywoodLife and emphasized that the woman's request is not only unusual, but also unjustified!

ADN DNA testing causes a great deal of pain and stress in the person being tested, and if there is a conclusive result, no further testing will be allowed. It is also rare to dispute DNA evidence. I don't think this woman is justified in requesting a second DNA test, "Kelly told the media.

A second source, David Nicholson, the Managing Director of DNA Legal, emphasized that DNA evidence is rarely questioned during court hearings, meaning that less than & # 39; 0.1% of cases & # 39; they dispute.

The reasons why this is the case is that legales Legal DNA tests are 99.999999% positive paternity confirmation and 100% accurate for paternity exclusions. The only way to be more exact is to evaluate each person in the world. (Additionally) Legal evidence follows a complete chain of custody process with verified identification and documents. Therefore, as long as everyone involved follows this process, any tampering can be detected. "

What this means is that the evidence is almost impossible to falsify, as Kimberly insists it must have happened!



