Trippie Redd Clowns Chris Brown During Meet Up Recording

Trippie Redd and Chris Brown recently collaborated on the studio, and hilarity ensued. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that the "Topanga,quot; artist and Brown were together in the studio working on a new song and Trippe gave his best impression of Brown.

This week, the duo was hanging out in Trippie Redd's home studio, and the artist couple worked together on a single that has yet to be released. Redd said in the video, "Get this nigga out of my room," relative to where Chris was sitting.

Brown can be seen in the photo wearing sunglasses, khaki pants, a yellow long sleeve, and red skate shoes. Redd, taking the opportunity to do antics, posted a photo in which he was wearing similar outfit and also sitting in the same chair.



Of course, Chris Brown needs no introduction; He has been at the top of the charts since his career began more than ten years ago. Trippie Redd, on the other hand, has only been making successes for the past few years.

Earlier this year, Redd was in the headlines when fellow rapper TI yelled at him on social media. Among the social media posts were also questions about race, considering Redd is of mixed heritage.

A commenter asked if his son, who was mixed, could belong to his group. A series of posters continued to address the heated issue in depth, with many people arguing that there was a clear difference between racial identity and the group to which they belong as well.

Also, the rapper couple joked about blacks' apparent fear of ghosts. The recording artist said it was true that blacks believed in ghosts and did not "mess with,quot; any of them.

According to Trippie's Wikipedia page, he grew up in Ohio and began listening to artists like Nas, Tupac, Beyoncé, and Ashanti, plus groups like Nirvana, KISS, T-Pain, Cute is What Aim We, Marilyn Manson, and Lil & # 39; Wayne.

Two of the first songs he released were "Sub-Zero,quot; and "New Ferrari,quot;, although he apparently deleted them shortly after releasing them.



