Toya Johnson Shares A Photo With Robert Rushing Flaunting Her Natural Hair And Fans Are Amazed

Toya Johnson shared a photo in which she flaunts her natural short hair and looks amazing. She is with Robert Rushing and Monica Denise and their fans are completely here for the looks, but also for the sweet couple.

The photo is from when Toya and Robert celebrated their engagement.

Check out the photo he shared on his social media account below.

Mon @monicadenise always captures the best photos. ❤️ # framily ’Toya captioned her post.

More followers said Toya is twinning with her mother. A fan said: Eso Is that Nita or Toya? "You look like your mom here," and someone else posted this message: "She looks great these days, very happy for her."

Another follower said: "They are both as special as one of my favorites as a couple❤️ and Monica is also special,quot;, and someone else posted this: "How beautiful !! Congratulations on the engagement!"

Someone else wrote, "You look like Ms Nita in this photo @toyajohnson," and another commenter posted, "This episode was so emotional, Mo I'm praying and Ms Nita will be fine."

Another follower said, "Love @toyajohnson and Red❤️ It seems really good to you," and someone else wrote this: "Nice show tonight. You brought the two families together. Not all families are the same. The most important thing is that your mother and your father was there to support you and your children. There is nothing better than that. "

A fan told Toya, "I am very happy for Toya. Finding love again. Being supported by family and friends. She is always love and light and it is very nice to see some love and support on her way."

Another commenter wrote this about Toya's daughter Reign Rushing: ‘@toyajohnson and @monicadenise some 💯 royal sisters !!!!!! #QUEENS Washing @reign_beaux's hair in that sink took me all the way back! I love you all! I'm a #whodat ⚜️ girl who also lives in Atlanta! Toya! Trust me, the arguments will never stop! Because they know that we are the best and most real #dontophony or # negative energy ".

The previous person was referring to a recent video that Toya shared.



