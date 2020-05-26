Tones And I joins Sia as winners at the 2020 APRA Music Awards

The hit maker & # 39; Dance Monkey & # 39; wins the song of the year trophy and the award for best songwriter of the year, while the singer of & # 39; Cheap Thrills & # 39; affirms the most Australian work done abroad.

Tones and me He was the big winner at Australia's APRA Music Awards on Monday (May 25), taking home two awards, including the prestigious Song of the Year trophy.

Tones, whose real name is Toni Watson, won the APRA award, voted by his peers, for the artists' favorite song with his international hit "Dance Monkey", as well as the award for best songwriter of the year.

Picking up the Breakthrough award, the star said: "As an artist, we are not recognized, many times as a composer, but as an artist who writes my music, I want to say thank you."

"Dance Monkey" topped the charts in more than 30 countries, including a record 24-week run at the top of Australia's ARIA singles chart and 11 weeks at the top of the UK singles roundup, most from a solo artist.

Other winners included the Australian hip-hop trio Hill bells, who won the songwriter of the year award and the most performed urban work gong for his song "Leave Me Lonely".

Teen feeling Kian brownfield, 17 years old, and his co-writer Jerome farah He also won two APRA Awards for his song Waiting, recognized for most accomplished Australian work and most accomplished alternative work.

Sia Furler"Cheap Thrills" won the most accomplished Australian work trophy abroad for the third consecutive year.

APRA, led by Australian performance rights organization APRA AMCOS, was originally scheduled for April 28 at the Sydney International Convention Center, but plans for the ceremony were thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, Monday's virtual event was hosted by rapper Briggs and featured special performances curated by music director Kate Miller-Heidke.