Tom Parker of The Wanted expects a second child with his wife

Giving the news that Kelsey is pregnant again less than a year after they welcomed their first child together, the 31-year-old singer admits he doesn't know if he's ready to have baby number two.

The fugitive star Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey are expecting their second child together.

The 31-year-old singer broke the baby news in an interview with Britain's OK. Magazine, admitting it was somewhat surprising given that they welcomed their daughter Aurelia into the world just 11 months ago.

"I don't know if I'm ready for that! Aurelia has been a whirlwind and suddenly we have another baby on the way!" he told the post.

Kelsey added that she was less surprised by the pregnancy and explained, "I had stopped breastfeeding Aurelia, and that may make her more vulnerable to becoming pregnant. I want a large family, so I would rather end it all at once. I wish I had three or four But I don't know how Tom feels about it. "

Tom and Kelsey met at a nightclub in 2009 and got married in July 2018.