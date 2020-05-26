Tom Holland reportedly launches Tobey Maguire as MCU Uncle Ben

WENN

The actor in & # 39; Spider-Man: Far From Home & # 39; is pushing for the star of the trilogy & # 39; Spider-Man & # 39; Sam Raimi portrayed Peter Parker's uncle in flashback scenes.

Up News Info –

Tobey Maguire could make his return to the "Spidermanfranchise one way or another. Words are Tom holland, the last actor to reign as the web-slinger, is pushing for the 44-year-old actor to play Uncle Ben in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to reliable sources on We Got This Covered, the British actor is raising the idea that the star of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy appear as Peter Parker's uncle in flashbacks at some point in time. "Spider" -Man "franchise. However, it is unknown if Maguire lives up to Holland's idea, as the site notes there are plenty of ideas at the moment, with no guarantee of which one (s) will make the cut.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Marvel and Sony are planning a live action. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"With Maguire returning as the main character. According to the Lords of the Long Box YouTube channel, the project is proposed as a way to fire the original Spider-Man cartoonist. Robert Downey Jr. received in "Avengers Endgame"

The film allegedly "will also be an opportunity for director Sam Raimi to say goodbye to the beloved version of his character." The plot of the movie is said to serve as the introduction to the live-action version of Miles Morales Spider-Man.

Sony has the rights to Spider-Man, although the studio agreed to rework with Marvel Studios for follow-up on "Spider-Man: away from homeHowever, the buzz about the live action "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" makes it look like Marvel will be participating in the project as well.

Raimi, who directed Maguire in three "Spider-Man" movies from 2002 to 2007, initially planned to make two more sequels, but walked away from the franchise after he was unable to find a satisfactory script. Now he's ready to return to the superhero scene again after signing up to direct. "Strange doctor" continuation, "Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse"