TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler arrested for drug offenses

Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler have been arrested

The TikTok stars and Sway House members, who were embarking on a country tour together, have now found themselves in trouble with the law. On Monday, both Bryce and Jaden were arrested in Lee County, Texas.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms E! The news that Bryce was arrested on May 25 for possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz, less than 4 oz. While Jaden was arrested the same day for possession of controlled substances 4 grams less than 400 grams.

The office also tells E! News that Jaden has just been released on bail and Bryce will be released on bail momentarily.

Images of the alleged arrest of the TikTok stars have also been posted online by other social media users. Bryce and Jaden, who have millions of TikTok followers, have been sharing updates from their road trip. It was yesterday when Bryce posted Texas videos on TikTok.