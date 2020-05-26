TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler arrested for drug offenses

Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler have been arrested
The TikTok stars and Sway House members, who were embarking on a country tour together, have now found themselves in trouble with the law. On Monday, both Bryce and Jaden were arrested in Lee County, Texas.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms E! The news that Bryce was arrested on May 25 for possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz, less than 4 oz. While Jaden was arrested the same day for possession of controlled substances 4 grams less than 400 grams.
The office also tells E! News that Jaden has just been released on bail and Bryce will be released on bail momentarily.
Images of the alleged arrest of the TikTok stars have also been posted online by other social media users. Bryce and Jaden, who have millions of TikTok followers, have been sharing updates from their road trip. It was yesterday when Bryce posted Texas videos on TikTok.
On May 20, Bryce announced the trip across the country in a message to fans on Twitter.
"The sway boyz could take a full trip across the country in the next few days … where should we stop?" Bryce tweeted.
Responding to criticism of the trip amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Bryce replied: "Most states have quarantined, children drive across the country without being in touch with everyone … it's not that deep." .
ME! The news has reached the representatives of Bryce and Jaden for comment. Bryce's rep is not commenting and we have not heard from Jaden's rep.
