Tiffani Thiessen shares her secret weapon for parents

Even with all the uncertainty brought about by the shelter in place, Tiffani Thiessen has found a way to see the positive side.
Having partnered with the snack brand Nature & # 39; s Bakery, the Alexa and Katie The actress has largely gone to her new microsite, What the Hell Should I Do With My Kids ?, which, as the name suggests, gives parents "snack-sized adventures,quot; that they can do while homeschooling. to his children. And of the more than 100 ideas he offers, he estimates that his oldest daughter, 9 years old. HarperAbout 80 or so has been set for testing.
A recent success made use of her frequent walks through her Los Angeles area neighborhood. "Harper saw the one where you can make a rainbow of colors from nature," he tells E, 46. News, "and you do this great rainbow wheel shaped thing with leaves and plants and all that kind of thing and it was really cool. She loved that one."
So naturally they've come up with a few more to try.
On the deck is the decoration of tennis shoes, allowing a 4-year-old son Copse to go to town with cloth markers, while older sister Harper covers herself with glue gems. "It's going to be really cute," predicts the lifestyle expert.
And after that, they have several dozen more, courtesy of the site that aims to give parents entertaining ideas that don't involve electronics, a concept that she and the actor / artist husband Brady smith they wrote about in their children's book, You are missing out! "You can choose things that are a little bit more difficult, some that are easier," he says. "You know my kids are five years apart, so their interests are very different, but it's all about really bringing your family together and giving you great ideas to stay away from laptops, iPads, and phones."
Of course, the old resources do that, too. And she and Smith, 48, have been jogging regularly. "We do a lot of chalk art outside," she says. Smith's talents naturally lend themselves to that activity. "That is a great question that we ask almost every day."
Family exercise sessions are another option, whether it's a group bike ride or some other cardiovascular and strength training that allows Beverly Hills, 90210 alum to get into his daily dose of fitness. "That has really helped me a lot, just mentally and physically," he says of committing to sweating every day. "It really is important."
These days, he jokes, "I have a home gym in my room now. I've never had that before!" She also has some pint-sized training friends. "We have done a lot of training with them," he says, "which has also been a lot of fun."
Looking for that bright side of these many weeks at home has helped in those days when homeschooling feels more like a lesson in patience. While Holt's preschool activities have more to do with staying still, with Harper in fourth grade, "I'm trying to be, you know, encouraging and supportive, as well as giving him a little independence," she says. But no matter how closely you approach the agenda, "I know you don't want to take the direction of the school from me! You prefer to take it from your teacher," he admits. "And you know what? Me too!"
So a second career in an elementary school is not in sight. However, the 24/7 time with her offspring, she is here for that.
Looking for the bright side of this whole strange experience is what she landed on. "This has caused my husband and I to slow down a little bit sometimes and really come together as a family," she says. As a quartet, they were already "very connected," he continues, "but, you know, it has really pushed us even further, where only we are. And there is something really wonderful about that."
