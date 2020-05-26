Tidy American Horror Stories, Better Stuff, and Weekly Renewal: Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc84002da835bf973c8eb5b6eaa4a329513%

FX has given formal light given to American horror stories, a spin-off from Ryan Murphy's venerable anthology series American horror story. It is part of the original FX programming until 2021, presented by the network, which also includes renovations for the Pamela Adlon comedy. better things and the New York Times documentary series The weekly as well as a record pickup from season 15 for It's always sunny in Philly.

As Murphy joked on Instagram earlier this month, American horror stories is an hour-long weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode contained. The mothership American horror story, which launched the current boom in the anthology series, has been renewed until season 13.

Like all Hollywood productions during the coronavirus pandemic, the filming of the next tenth season from AHS he's in limbo, with no start date set yet. Also on the waiting pattern is the production of the next third installment in the spin-off anthology series. American Crime Story, entitled Accusation: American Crime Story. American horror story and the new franchise addition, American Horror Stories, They are produced by 20th Century Fox TV; ACS It is produced by Fox 21 TV Studios.

BEST THINGS – Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox

photo: Pamela Littky / FX



Season 5 renewal for Better things, Co-created, executive producer, directed and starring Adlon, follows the fourth season of the praised comedy ending on April 30 and earns another 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating for the show.

Meanwhile, the season 2 order for The weekly It comes a couple of weeks after one of the featured stories in the first season got a Pulitzer Prize. The episode count for season 2 has yet to be determined. In January FX brass indicated that if The weekly it was renewed, the format would remain the same, but there would probably be a greater emphasis on current content.

FX



The official order for American horror stories and renovations for Better things, the weekly and It's always sunny Immediately after a series of recent renovations for Dave, breeders and What we do in the shadeIt's like FX is reaffirming most of its original roster until 2021. There will likely be more green light from projects currently in FX's development portfolio for a release in 2021. Meanwhile, production of a number of new series. and recurring on the original FX schedule list is being delayed by the pandemic.

"We couldn't be more excited about our list of new and recurring shows scheduled for next year," said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “It has been an extraordinary time for FX in the last three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger, more relevant and accessible than ever. ”

FX on Hulu has been a huge audience for the original FX series, recently boosting Dave to become the most watched comedy series on the net.

The new original FX series include:

• The limited half-hour series of 10 episodes. A teacher, starring Kata Mara and Nick Robinson of Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara

• The dramatic series The old man, starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman of John Steinberg and Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts

• The dramatic series Y: The last man, based on the acclaimed Brian K. Vaughn comic series, starring Diane Lane from showrunner Eliza Clark and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, and Vaughn

• The weekly one-hour anthology American horror stories, a spin-off from American Horror Story, by Ryan Murphy

• The Untitled Half Hour Anthology by B.J. Novak, who uses the boldest themes of our time as a starting point to tell unique, character-based stories about the world we live in today.

• The docuseries Hip Hop not counted; on power brokers operating from the shadows of hip hop, by producers Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene "Big U" Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper

• Hysterical, a long-running documentary examining the changing landscape for women in comedy, by Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins

• The docuseries Pride on the LGBTQ fight for civil rights by Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29 / Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton

• The docuseries A desert of error about Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family, from award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson

The series that return on the board include:

• The third installment in the Emmy and Golden Globe winning limited series. American Crime Story, Impeachment: American Crime Story, starring Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson and Clive Owen from producer Ryan Murphy

• The tenth installment of the Emmy and Golden Globe winning anthology series American horror story

• Season 11 of the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy series Goalkeeper

• Third season of the hit Emmy and Golden Globe winning comedy series. Atlanta created and starring Donald Glover

• The award-winning comedy series. better things created, starred, written and directed by Pamela Adlon

• Second season of the comedy series. Breeders

• Season Three of the Half-Hour Short Comedy Showcase cake

• The second season of the comedy series. Dave # 1 rated comedy series for FX, co-created and starring Dave Burd

• The fourth installment in the limited series winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Fargo starring Chris Rock from Noah Hawley

• The fifteenth season of the hit comedy series It's always sunny in Philly

• Season 3 of the Emmy Award and Golden Globe Winning Drama Series by Ryan Canphy and Steven Canals Attitude

• The hit drama series Mayas M.C.

• Season three of the comedy series. Mr intermediate

• Season four of the drama series. Nevada

• News documentary series. The weekly

• The third season of the acclaimed comedy series. What we do in the shadows.