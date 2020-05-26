Throw up all your ingredients in a 6qt Tayama pressure cooker for $ 65

Best home deals Best home deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals on the web, updated daily.

Tayama 6qt pressure cooker The | $ 65 | Amazon

Of all the different counter-space-and-wallets-eating Kitchen appliances, the pressure cooker is among the best when it comes to reusable value, especially when you get versatile units at low prices. Just look for all the leftover ingredients your dogs wouldn't eatDrop them, set a timer, and pray that you haven't created the gut equivalent of a nuclear bomb inside. With an 8 in 1 unit like this 6qt Tayama—Now up to $ 65 – you also get a rice cooker, slow cook functionality and more.