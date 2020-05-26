Thomas Rhett Praises Heroine Wife Lauren After Relevant Family Moment

Thomas Rhett you are lucky to have Lauren Akins in their life.

On Tuesday, the "Remember You Young,quot; singer gave his wife a hilarious and poignant scream on Instagram, praising Akins for being his "hero,quot; after Mom's relatable moment.

"@laur_akins you are my hero," she shared, along with a photo of the mother of three with her newborn daughter. Lennon Love, 3 months, who spit all over Akins' shirt.

After posting, the couple's friends flood the comment section to applaud her as well. Hayley hubbardwho is married Florida Georgia Line& # 39; s Tyler HubbardHe wrote: "I love you too, Laure,quot;. Country singer partner Russell Dickerson, who is expecting his first child with a wife Kailey DickersonHe commented, "OHHH MUH GUH! Welp. That's what I have to expect too." In connection with the mother moment too well, a fan chimed in and wrote: "The truth about motherhood in one picture!"