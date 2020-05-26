Thomas Rhett Praises Heroine Wife Lauren After Relevant Family Moment

Thomas Rhett you are lucky to have Lauren Akins in their life.
On Tuesday, the "Remember You Young,quot; singer gave his wife a hilarious and poignant scream on Instagram, praising Akins for being his "hero,quot; after Mom's relatable moment.
"@laur_akins you are my hero," she shared, along with a photo of the mother of three with her newborn daughter. Lennon Love, 3 months, who spit all over Akins' shirt.
After posting, the couple's friends flood the comment section to applaud her as well. Hayley hubbardwho is married Florida Georgia Line& # 39; s Tyler HubbardHe wrote: "I love you too, Laure,quot;. Country singer partner Russell Dickerson, who is expecting his first child with a wife Kailey DickersonHe commented, "OHHH MUH GUH! Welp. That's what I have to expect too." In connection with the mother moment too well, a fan chimed in and wrote: "The truth about motherhood in one picture!"
Fans of lifelong loves, who are also parents of Willa akins, 4 and Ada Akins, 2, I know that Rhett always uses the moment to talk about Akins on social media. After welcoming baby Lennon in February, the "Beer Can & # 39; t Fix,quot; singer shared an emotional post in honor of the couple's third child, who also celebrated Akins' strength.
"Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10!" he wrote. "It was a great joy to see this little angel being brought into the world. My wife is just amazing and she was a champion throughout birth."
Months earlier, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, asking for another sweet post from Rhett, saying, "I can't believe the Lord has blessed me with an incredible 7 years of marriage to @laur_akins. It's hard to express in words how crazy. It has been the journey. We have changed and grown in many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every day. There is no one in the world like you, darling. "
Concluding her post, she added: "You are the most amazing mother to our children and you treat me too well. I hope this picture is a glimpse of how we grow old together. I love you, darling."
In April, Rhett and Akins discussed their decision to adopt their oldest daughter during their virtual visit to Kelly Clarkson's show, explaining that they knew instantly that they wanted to give Willa a "forever home."
"I was so touched. I mean, the second I touched it was like electric," Akins recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, my word. This little girl just took my heart.' I thought, 'Honey, we have to find her forever in her house. I know that's why I'm here to take this girl home. "
