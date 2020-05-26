This is how Salim Khan celebrated Eid without Salman Khan



This year, the Eid festivities were surely low and rather subdued across the country due to the ongoing pandemic and blockade. The festival, which is known for its social traditions and for being reunited with friends and family by some khurma and briyani, saw a discreet celebration this year. For movie lovers, Eid is also the time when Salman Khan releases his new movie and they rush into theaters for a dose of bhai. However, this was not the case this year, although the actor released his line of hand sanitizer this year.

Salman Khan is currently stationed on his Panvel farm, while his father Salim Khan is at Bandra's residence, the Galaxy Apartments. Yesterday, Salim Khan spoke to a prominent newspaper and expressed his regret at celebrating Eid without much fanfare and his son Salman Khan. Usually, a huge crowd gathers outside Galaxy apartments to catch a glimpse of Salman Khan waving to everyone in Eid. Salim Khan said in the interview that he is now used to the empty streets outside his home and surroundings, as they have spent two months living under lock and key. The veteran screenwriter makes sure to go for a walk in the morning and then continue his normal daily routine at home.

When asked how he was celebrating Eid without his superstar son, this is what he said: "I just talked to him on the phone today and we exchanged wishes. We are always in touch with each other through our regular phone calls." That is very sweet. The actor wished Internet users on social media and released his third single called Bhai Bhai.

Salman Khan was supposed to come out with his new movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this year at Eid. A film directed by Prabhudheva and starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. The climax of the movie has yet to be filmed, and rumors are running that once everything goes back to normal, the movie could be released on Diwali.