This is how Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh remembered Vilasrao Deshmukh on their 75th birthday

It is the 75th anniversary of the birth of the late politician and father of Ritesih Deshmukh, Vilasrao Deshmukh. Riteish shared a special video with her fans on social media, remembering her father this time.

Riteish can be seen running his hand down the sleeves of his father's outfit. He can also be seen hugging his father's kurta while a poignant song plays in the background. He captioned this rather emotional video as: "Happy birthday PAPPA … I miss you every day! # Vilasraodeshmukh75,quot;.

Genelia D & # 39; Souza, Riteish's wife, also remembered her father-in-law and turned to social media to post a photo of her standing next to the Vilasrao statue. She wrote: "Riaan's teacher asked him 'What are you most proud of?' # … His answer was 'My Ajoba' … You are our Pappa pride … We feel your presence every day and we know that you are looking after us wherever you are … You live in us and we celebrate you every day. Happy birthday, Pappa. "

Vilasrao Deshmukh served two terms as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He died in 2012 due to multiple organ failure.

In a previous interview, when Riteish was asked about how to deal with his father's death, he said, "I don't know how to answer that. It's an irreparable loss. It can't be compared to anything. It's really. It's strange that suddenly a person is not there in your life and then you realize, I will not say value because as a child you always value your parents, how life will never be the same. There is a great emptiness. Sometimes I still feel that he is there ".