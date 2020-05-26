This is how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone first met

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is one of the most beloved Bollywood couples on screen. They fell in love while filming their first movie together, Bachna Ae Haseeno. In an old magazine interview, Deepika Padukone recalled her first encounter with Ranbir Kapoor. She said it was during the filming of Om Shanti Om. Ranbir was shooting for Saawariya at the time and the two shared a common makeup artist. They exchanged numbers. After a few days Ranbir invited her to lunch and he picked her up. He also said that they met frequently after that.

%MINIFYHTML0ed056e503dbf3736cade5d72250132612% %MINIFYHTML0ed056e503dbf3736cade5d72250132612%





Speaking about that date in the same interview, Ranbir said he still remembers Deepika's gaze. He said Deepika was wearing a white Ganji and white linen pants. Her hair was tied up in a bun. He also added that the first movie they saw together was Mr. Bean’s Holiday.

%MINIFYHTML0ed056e503dbf3736cade5d72250132613%





However, they broke up in 2009. Now they have both moved forward and share a friendly equation. On the labor front, they have been seen together in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt, while Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh.