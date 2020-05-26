This flashback of Anushka Sharma and her brother is adorable

Anushka Sharma has been quite active on social media during the quarantine. The busy actress finally has time on her hands and is making the most of it. She has been constantly sharing photos and videos on social media, entertaining her fans. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her brother Karnesh when they were young children. In the image, Karnesh can be seen holding Anushka tightly in her lap as she laughs out loud.

%MINIFYHTMLc5065ae10ff2d5b85224345f63a0a1cf14% %MINIFYHTMLc5065ae10ff2d5b85224345f63a0a1cf14%

She captioned it with an emoji heart. Karnesh commented on the photo, "@anushkasharma the only time I saw myself thinner than you."

Aren't they too cute?

%MINIFYHTMLc5065ae10ff2d5b85224345f63a0a1cf15%