The video for Tiny Harris and T.I. of their show makes fans praise the couple

Tiny Harris shared a clip from the family show that she and Tip have with their friends. Check out the video that has fans praising this couple in the comments.

‘Everyone knows I'm not going to play on My Boy, my King tune in to Friends & Family Hustle tonight at 8 pm on @ vh1 👑❤️‼ ️’ Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘I love T.I. and his ability to separate fame from the necessity of life. You have to go to school. Just because you T.I. and Tiny son don't give you a pass. Win you stay! You will value it more! "And a follower posted this message:" T. I have ALWAYS been tough on the king for yearsssss smh. "

Another commenter said: ‘Sometimes you have to be tough on certain children. My mom is hard on my sister. She knows that she is easily influenced and does not make good decisions. My mom knows that I and my brother will listen to her. My sister will not. And she is the oldest. It really depends on the child. I don't think it means any harm. "

A follower responded and said: ‘@rolliee_bn he sees how the child is being harmed. No man wants his son to grow dependent on them permanently because they did not do well academically when they were boys. "

Someone else said this happens ‘because she is so gentle with him. You never see them arguing about another boy other than him, "and another follower posted this:" IT is tough on him because he can see directly through the bull. "

Another fan said: ‘Sorry Tip. Don't be manipulative, so come rub me … I'm not going to do it "and another person published this:" I was arguing with my husband about my children. Mom doesn't play. "

Tiny recently greeted her two friends Toya Johnson and Monica Denise and she shared a photo with the three of them. Fans praise the three beautiful ladies in the comments.



