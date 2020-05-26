The teenage daughter of the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; Tommie Lee reveals surprise pregnancy

%MINIFYHTML6fc93ba2babc316a978db1ea7b3157c113%

Showing her tummy on Instagram, Samaria, 16, who was born when her mother was 19 and in prison, calls her bread in the oven & # 39; my gift from God & # 39 ;.

Tommie LeeThe daughter of is about to follow in her mother's footsteps to be a first-time mother at a relatively young age. Samaria, the greatest of the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The two children of Star surprised their followers on Instagram when they announced that they had been eating for two.

The 16-year-old launched the baby news on Monday, May 25, along with a video of her showing her tummy. She smiled as she cradled her belly, as she held her phone to film her reflection in the mirror.

In the caption, Samaria admitted that she "did not plan" her pregnancy, "but life happens!" On her decision to maintain her pregnancy, she explained: "I made the decision to keep my gift from God and live without caring what others think."

Samaria did not reveal who the father of the unborn baby is, but expressed her gratitude for those who have been by her side throughout the pregnancy thus far. "I am more than grateful and happy for the people who stayed to tell me that they caught me because God only knows that it takes a people to raise a child!" she added.

Continuing optimistic, he continued: "My life is only going up from here, I just have an extra life that comes with me and I am more than happy about that." She also shared a few words of encouragement to other young pregnant women, writing: "And for all the young pregnant woman or woman with a child, let me be your inspiration! Okay, you will do well."

Tommie gave birth to her daughter Samaria when she was 19 years old and was in prison. He once revealed that he almost lost his daughter because the guards ignored her when he told them that the water had broken and that he needed to go to the hospital.

Tommie then called her mother for advice on what to do next. Her mother told Tommie to urinate to get attention. She followed her mother's instructions and earned a trip to the hospital. She gave birth to her baby through an emergency caesarean section.

Tommie also has another daughter, Havalli, 12.