The Story Behind Cannes Virtual Markets – Up News Info

Berlin was buoyant. Surprisingly so. Netflix splash for The good nurse and Searchlight's agreement to Perfect They were among the biggest deals EFM had ever seen. Things were improving ahead of Cannes.

It didn't take long for the mood to unravel. Just a few days after the festival and the market ended, it became clear that the image was darkening. The coronavirus would pose an existential threat to the entire business.

"I am concerned about the market," an agent texted me at the time during a discussion about possible Cannes titles. "We need to solve something."

"We thought, 'Shit, this is our reality,'" says a top Los Angeles-based financier. "Be sure to let us know that this is an optimistic and dynamic business that can be financed and that the market is alive. It is vital that companies are alive and active and can get out of this."

The situation was and remains critical. As March progressed, when they didn't search the news sites for the latest updates on the deadly virus, most movie professionals were trying to keep their jobs or keep companies afloat in the most troubled waters.

For many in the independent sector, the next landing was the Cannes Film Festival. Traditionally, Cannes is a land of plenty; For many professionals and creatives, it is their Super Bowl. 2019 was an exceptional year for the festival with films like Parasite, Once upon a time in Hollywood and Pain and glory moving on to historical success. And in recent years, the market, which generates hundreds of millions of dollars each year, has hosted major packages like 355, Moonfall, Cherry, Down Under Cover and Deranged. These films are treasured assets for many foreign buyers. Today, the stakes are higher than ever in a climate where Apple just paid $ 70 million for the Tom Hanks movie. Greyhound.

But for the first time in its 73-year history, there was a real possibility that the industry's largest and most important international event would not take place. "It's 50-50 at best," a person I knew told me in early March.

With those unfavorable odds on the independent sector's most important cultural and commercial platform, it was time to sink or swim.

A tale of two markets?

At the urging of CAA Media Finance and with other leading Hollywood agencies such as WME, UTA, and ICM, a collection of the industry's leading independent companies began to discuss to ensure that no matter what happens, a critical mass of business can be made. systematically. .

In mid-March, with growing uncertainty about the viability of Cannes, the group announced its contingency plan: a free virtual market that will take place in May or June.

It was unprecedented. A large online movie market has never been connected. An important market has never been free. And rarely, if ever, did agencies, generally such fierce competitors, collaborate that way. "It's hard to remember an instance where the agencies came together so closely," admits one packaging executive. "It was not an agency fight. Everyone is trying to coordinate for the broader good of the business."

"There was a level of anxiety because we had not heard from Cannes," explains a prominent sales executive. “The movement was never against Cannes. The independent film industry generally thought the festival would probably have to be canceled, but was unable to do so until it was confirmed by the French government. We had to make alternative plans in case that happened. "

The plans created waves. For some, it seemed like an exclusive club or two fingers until Marché. For others, it was a sign of life and energy amid so much confusion and uncertainty. It was something. It was necessary

The Marché finally took action and confirmed the next day that it would host an official Cannes market on its Cinando platform. Marché chief Jerome Paillard later said his market had been in process since February.

Thus the idea arose that there are two competing markets. It is a concept that remains in the minds of some, as one prominent French vendor attested to me last week: "We are only going to participate in the Marché. We owe a lot to the festival and the market in terms of who we are. We don't think it should There are separate events. The industry needs to be united. We don't appreciate the other action, but it's a classic way of doing things in the United States. It's opportunistic. We're not surprised, but we don't support it. "

A French buyer told us: “It seems that there are two completely separate markets. One for bigger projects in English and one that I'm still not clear on. "

However, the leaders of both initiatives are willing to dispel the notion of two separate events.

"I don't see it as a parallel market," Marché chief Jerome Paillard tells us about the agency-led network. “They are organizing private presentations. At first there was a discussion that they could create a market, but that is finished as far as I know. We discussed with all of them and agreed that there would be no screenings and that it would only consist of presentations. ”

"There is no controversy here," says a leading vendor in the agency network. “This is a projection of the physical Cannes in a virtual context. It is the same structure as all Cannes. Some companies will make private presentations and others will rent projection rooms through the Marché. Everyone will have meetings. You just replace the physical with the virtual. "

Each market is layered. Many companies that attend Cannes do their business outside the Palais, just as many at AFM prefer to do business outside Loews. There are some larger companies, mostly based in the US. The USA, which prioritize the pre-sale of commercially oriented packages and there are those, generally with a more artistic inclination, that mainly deal with complete films that are oriented towards festivals. But there is also a lot of crossover.

"I think any resentment is due to a misunderstanding of what normally happens in these markets," says one American seller. "For various reasons, all of our key talent presentations each year are privately organized and moderated."

What to expect

The festival announced last month that it could not go ahead due to the pandemic, marking its first cancellation in nearly 70 years. The Marché online will wave the flag this summer. Registration for the event opened last week. It is a comprehensive offering that includes online screenings, virtual pavilions, and industry conferences. Key notes confirmed so far include HBO Max and Quibi. Participants will also be able to connect through the Meet & Match market application.

"The reaction has been good," says Paillard. “We surveyed sales companies and 90% of respondents who would normally be in a position said they would attend the online market. We hope to have between 200-300 sales companies and 60-80 institutions. We hope to have around 5-10,000 participants in total. Usually we have around 12-13,000 ".

Meanwhile, the agency-led network will comprise around 30 companies, including FilmNation, AGC, Wild Bunch, Endeavor Content, Hanway, Lionsgate, Mad River, Miramax, Rocket Science, Sierra Affinity, and STX Entertainment. Some of the companies will operate in both markets, which some buyers we speak with will also do. Some will keep the Marché market badges that they have already bought. Some will not need to purchase a Marché badge for the first time in many years.

The two groups agreed to start business from Monday June 22 for the duration of that week. For the group that relies on performances, Mondays and Tuesdays will be largely devoted to them and will include some top-notch talents. Virtual meetings will be more frequent from Wednesday to Friday. Some presentations will be live, others prerecorded, and will be available at three different times of the day to reach time zones in Europe, North America, and Asia. Each vendor will use their own preferred platform but expect a lot of Zoom.

The number of packages offered is expected to be robust. Probable in the 15-25 range. "While not as many as usual, there will be a relatively normal volume of projects," says a top seller. Important films such as Singing bird, the pandemic thriller (inevitably, it's one of a growing number of projects on pandemics or coronaviruses itself) of Invisible Narratives by former Paramount head of production Adam Goodman and Michael Bay. As an example of the collaboration between the agencies, ICM and Endeavor Content are selling that particular package. Conversations are held every day between the main packers. They know that buyers are hungry. MGM and Netflix are in tears. Amazon will want to get into the mix. Independent buyers like Leonine are settling down. Apple and Hulu have come to the table significantly and other financiers are emerging.

As for Marché's projections, they will be staggered, explains Paillard. "Each screening will be in local time, which means that Australians will see a movie before Americans, for example. We will try to do Asian events in the morning (European time) and events that are more oriented to the United States in the afternoon (when the United States starts their day). It will be difficult to organize events between Asia and the USA. USA It was a choice we had to make and after talking to the sales companies we thought it best to give buyers the best possible experience. "

One of the main challenges for Marché is that he does not have the endorsement of the festival. Dozens of projects that would have been launched in the Official Selection and generated agreements in the market are no longer obtaining visible premieres to generate rumors. Last year, some of the festival gems that sparked big business included the Oscar nominee. the Miserables and Terrence Malick A hidden life.

Many art stalwarts we spoke to have said they will avoid releasing art films until the festival context returns, either later this year or next. In case it was not yet clear, the coronavirus crisis has only reinforced the importance of festivals for the life of independent cinema.

"We were thinking of announcing a film in a foreign language with a good director," says a leading European vendor. “But attracting attention in this environment is more difficult. Distributors do not have the same pressure to buy. Unless the people I've spoken to are lying to me, I don't expect many European art sellers to release new films. There will be a focus on older, better-known titles. It is going to be a difficult couple of years with all the changes in the calendar. "

"We will not show anything that needs a festival launch," another staunch European told us. "We will stick to our most commercial and English titles. We will retain our art films later this year."

In an attempt to help counter this additional challenge for the art sector, Cannes will unveil labels that can be applied to its potential selections in the coming weeks. "This could go a long way for those movies," says Paillard.

Inevitably, a lot of the buzz is taken off the market if your adjoining festival is removed and face-to-face meetings are not possible.

A prestigious American buyer, who will operate both in the presentation market (where there could also be a handful of high-level films in foreign languages) and in Marché, told us: “There is nothing like launching a film at the festival as a way to focus attention The market is a smaller part of what we do. Networking at the festival is very important. It is a cauldron where you can get an idea of ​​the intelligence of the market. "

Can we expect the nightly deals we see so often at Sundance and occasionally at Cannes? Perhaps that is a little less likely without the heat of the festival and of all in one place. That said, with so many different time zones at stake, communication could be uninterrupted.

"We will do projections in the morning and deals at night," one major European buyer told us. "We have American shareholders, so we don't sleep anyway. I've booked from noon to midnight, so I hope it will be long enough. For security, we will have people in both markets. We want to be on the other side of both. There are many projects around. I think it will be a good market; an interesting market. "

We investigated the industry throughout this piece. Most of us who speak will participate next month. There is optimism about going back to work in a meaningful way. On progress forward after so much stasis.

Some companies we spoke with said they will connect with their buyers outside of these market structures. One was a leading seller from Asia. "I don't think these virtual markets will work for us because of the time difference," they said. “We need a physical marketplace where buyers and sales agents from around the world can meet in the same place and time zone. During this difficult time, if we feel the need to speak with a buyer from the USA. USA Or live Europe, we can always schedule a FaceTime or Zoom meeting ourselves. The same is true of virtual market projections. We prefer to show our movies on a big screen, and often we're not even allowed to send streaming links for movies that haven't been released. In cases where we have the transmission links and find it useful to let the buyers transmit them during the time of a virtual market, we can always do it ourselves without the help of the market. "

An altered landscape

Treatment in the coronavirus era will be different. Discount requests and extended payment terms are sayings we've heard a lot during our conversations about settlement structures. Complaints about prices are nothing new, but Coronavirus has altered the picture.

"The main buyers of territory tell us that they cannot pay what they usually pay with so much uncertainty," says a major US company. "They ask us what our methodology is when we send sales numbers. Reaching those estimates is more complicated now because each territory is at a different stage in its coronavirus experience. And equity against the United States depends on which movies work in a certain way at the box office. "

"We all wonder how and when people will return to theaters," confirms a foreign buyer. "What will sellers base their numbers on? Number of screens, shows, projected number of cinemas that will be open?

They continued, “How big of a challenge for us is how the distributors are going to manage the cash flows once the bigger movies are ready to be delivered? Many international buyers face knocks on movies released directly to VOD in the US. USA When the VOD business in the rest of the world does not coincide with the business generated in the United States. "

"Every local distributor is trying to download movies to streamers right now," adds a sales vet. We know of several buyers who refuse to receive important films because they do not know when they will be able to exploit them.

"There are so many new variables due to the coronavirus," says one financial veteran. "Will independent films be more difficult to finance? Netflix, for example, will have the money to get things done and teams will choose the safest and safest production. There will be the cost of testing and the additional costs associated with ensuring that a kit is safe. Does a production have access to a physical studio where it can film?

"Then there is the issue of talent ties and deals. Bond companies that are asked to secure List A talent in the midst of a pandemic are much less likely to do so. That is an essential element of any deal. Meanwhile, the talent will not be cut by the coronavirus.

"I think we will have problems in certain movies in terms of securing the actors and problems in force majeure language." The distributors already send us different clauses. The language says that if the delivery dates are not met due to a pandemic, they can get out of a contract. What was once difficult has become even more difficult. International distributors want to pay less, production costs increase and there is a lack of clarity around the national box office. Everyone is trying to make low-budget movies and flip them to streamers. Even studies. Contract murder fees are becoming more frequent. "

How about talent? "Talent really leans toward reading and attachment to the things they are passionate about," says a packaging vet. "This is a good time for them to develop content. Inevitably there will be obstacles to think in terms of travel, immigration, visas and where things can shoot."

Despite the above, there will be plenty of buyers to sink their teeth into, a financier tells me. "There will be a sweet spot for foreign distributors: Local content remains strong and genre movies in the $ 10-20 million range. American dramas will be challenged. But they have been for two years now.

New normal?

Many people wonder if Zoom meetings and festivals and online markets will become the norm. The movie business is based and thrives on personal relationships and chemistry. It is an industry of people.

"People will be excited to return to the Croisette next year," says Paillard. "But next year we will do a hybrid market, with the possibility that those who cannot attend can participate online from wherever they are. That is also useful in terms of environmental considerations. It could be a new way of working."

Agencies are ready for this new way of working and recognize that their workforce could potentially be adopted for AFM. "Nothing replaces physical contact," said one packager. "But if Europeans and Asians, for example, cannot travel to AFM in November, we will have to find a way to sell movies."

The independent sector has come together from Berlin to make sure that can happen. The coronavirus has brought new concerns and challenges to the sales and distribution market, but the deals will be made next month. Big offers. The most important thing for many is that there will be a market. "We can all go back to work, it's exciting," said one financial veteran.