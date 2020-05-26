The Snapchat account that apparently belongs to Donald Trump, publishes a video using the success of T.I., & # 39; Whatever you want & # 39;

Donald Trump's campaign appears to be underway when it comes to trolling his opponent Joe Biden just before this year's presidential election. On Tuesday, a video was uploaded to a Snapchat account that appears to belong to Trump and featured a song that we are all familiar with.

At video they used T.I's 2008 single. "What's You Like,quot; from her album Paper Trail. However, they used the song's lyrics to convince voters that they didn't need Joe Biden.

In the song's chorus, T.I. raps, "I want your body, I need your body / As long as you have me you won't need anyone,quot;. However, they put the image of Joe Biden on the screen to make it look like T.I. it said "Joe Biden,quot; instead of "nobody,quot;.

This is not the first time that the Trump campaign has used unique ways to capture public attention.

Like us previously Joe Biden made headlines after a recent interview with Charlamange Tha God for the Breakfast Club. While discussing the black vote, Charlamange spoke to Joe about going to New York to discuss plans as the election draws closer. Joe responded and said, "If you have a problem knowing if you are for me or Trump, then you are not black."

The Trump campaign did not hesitate to take the phrase "you are not black,quot; and put it on a T-shirt to sell it on its official website.

If you missed your last dig at Joe Biden, check it out below:

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94