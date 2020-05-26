The Safdie Brothers Signs First-Time TV Deal With HBO – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML23fc315cc1403447192f29ba60395e4d13%

Uncut Gems Directors and co-writers Josh and Benny Safdie have signed a two-year television deal with HBO through their production company Elara Pictures. Additionally, the company, formed with longtime collaborators Sebastian Bear-McClard and Ronald Bronstein, has hired former Paramount and Chernin Entertainment executive Dani Bernfeld as a partner to produce on film and television.

A24



A24, co-producer and distributor of Uncut Gems, will be the executive producer of all HBO projects Elara and will partner with Elara on selected projects outside of HBO's first glance. Uncut gems, starring Adam Sandler, it became A24's highest grossing film, earning more than $ 50 million domestically at the box office. The Safdies won the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Director and were nominated for Best Screenplay in the film. A24 previously teamed up with Elara in the crime thriller Robert Pattinson. Good weather.

HBO



A24 has partnered with HBO on several previous television projects, the most recent drama series. Euphoria starring Zendaya, which was renewed for a second season. Other recent A24 TV productions include the Golden Globe-winning Hulu series. Ramy by Ramy Youssef, who is about to launch his second season, Netflix holiday special John Mulaney and The Sack Lunch Bunchand the next Apple series Joseph Gordon-Levitt Mr. Corman

In addition to Uncut Gems and Good weather, Elara's productions include Heaven knows what. In all media, they recently released an audio streaming arm ElaraFM, and published his first book under Elara Press, R. Crumb's dream diary.