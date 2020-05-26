The reopening of sports is too fast since COVID-19, says Bryant Gumbel – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML485e1ee4e311805741c81943a5948a4113%

EXCLUSIVE: "Any quick history lesson on how sports owners have acted over time, how they have interacted with communities and governments and public coffers and everything else will tell you that greed basically dictates whatever they are trying to do." Bryant Gumbel says bluntly. Motivation behind leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL to get their players back in action after the Coronavirus crash of the past two months.

There is never anyone to play safely during the 22 seasons of the premium cabler Real sports with Bryant Gumbel, Emmy-winning host tonight will have a remote panel discussion on the restart of professional sports in this deadly era of COVID-19 with NFL players association chiefs DeMaurice Smith, NBA Michele Roberts and Tony Clark MLB. That prerecorded talk comes when Tiger Woods and Tom Brady star The match: champions of charity Over the weekend, the first round of golf by HBO, TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN cousin stations, and the NHL unveiled multiple plans Tuesday to retrieve the skates on ice for the summer.

With a Peabody Award already on the shelf and a new nomination announced on May 6, the monthly publication Real sports It is leaning toward a cultural and financial conversation that could rule the table for how the United States works in a world where coronavirus could become the norm.

Looking at a summer already absent from the Olympics, Gumbel told me about the role of the show, tonight's themes, the bottom line, and how much of what the owners and leagues have been saying reminds him of the commonplaces that sadly with too often they follow mass. shootings in the land of the free, the home of the brave.

DEADLINE: First question, is it time for sports to reopen or are we pushing this too fast too soon?

Chewing gum: You know, my first quick response is to tell you I don't know. I mean really not. I think anyone who tells you they know is fuming.

Am I personally comfortable with that? If I were in your position, I wouldn't be, but that's me. I don't know if they are venturing into something they have thought about. In some cases, it seems like it's too rushed. In other instances, I don't understand why they are trying to come back, to be honest.

DEADLINE: As you have noted, one of the phrases that has come up time and time again in this pandemic, in sports and other arenas is "health and safety". Is it still the top concern in your opinion for more than two months in closing as states reopen?

Chewing gum: It's like tears and prayers, isn't it? Come on oh, tears and prayers after a school shooting, tears and prayers. How about we really do something about it?

DEADLINE: The moves we're seeing with the NBA now talking to ESPN and Disney about perhaps having games at the relative sanctuary of Disney World, the NFL announcing a fall schedule earlier this month, the NHL and MLB talking about possible plans. Has health and safety been put in the bank with a lot of money as the leagues seek to squeeze out some of the remainder of their seasons?

Chewing gum: Any quick history lesson on how sports owners have acted over time, how they have interacted with communities and governments and public coffers and everything in between will tell you that greed basically dictates whatever they are trying to do.

So yes, I think health and safety are your priority, I hope so. I would say that the history of what they have done suggests otherwise. They are entrepreneurs who are trying to maximize profits, and I think whatever they hear you talk about wellness and athlete is just a great public relationship. I think they see athletes as products to end.

DEADLINE: To that end, this weekend The match: champions of charity The golf game with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, Charles Barkley, made it clear how important he believed live sports to be. Charles told CNN: "I've learned something through this pandemic, we need sports, man. Are they the most important thing in the world? Not even close. But all they do is distract you from all the other things that happen in the world ". How does that land with you?

Chewing gum: I think that is absolutely true. However, it also depends. Do we need sports, with a capital N like we need food, we need family and we need water? No.

Do we need sports with a small N? Absolutely.

Enrich our lives. It gives us reasons to cheer us up. We like it.It's wonderful entertainment.

We need sports in that sense, but is it essential for life? Can we live without it for a certain period of time? Yes, I think the answer to that is that we can. I'd rather we didn't. I really would. I'd rather we didn't. I love sports as much as anyone. Do I feel that we have to go back to running and playing sports at the cost of many young people risking their lives? No, i do not do it.

DEADLINE: Some nations like South Korea and Germany have returned live sports with Bundesliga soccer games and baseball and soccer in the Asian nation. Cultural differences aside, will Americans want fanless games?

Chewing gum: I think at this point they have been deprived that if you ask most Americans if the option is spectatorless sports or non-sports, they will take spectatorless sports.

But to answer your question about how much we can learn from Germany and South Korea, I think the elephant in the room is that in both cases they had responsible heads of government who approached the pandemic with a minimum of seriousness, maturity and intelligence. and foresight. We haven't had any of that, so we're not alone behind the eight ball. We are behind the building. I mean, we're not even close to where they are in terms of getting the proper guidance and in terms of having the right precautions. This is why I am so concerned about this.

DEADLINE: Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is probably one of the few responsible people who has been dealing with this at a high level, says that there should be no sports or anyone in a stadium watching sports until at least the fall and maybe even the year coming and that even depends on what might happen with a probable second wave …

Chewing gum: You made a great point, which is what everyone thinks about bringing him back, getting everyone tested, staying in a controlled environment. No one has thought about this second wave. What happens if a team becomes infected and when a team has to retire and now you have a hole schedule because the Kansas City Chiefs can't play or the 76ers can't play? So, what are you doing?

DEADLINE: On tonight's show, you sit remotely with NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts, and MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark to a round table on what the future could be in the short term. Neither of them wears pink glasses on this, but based on what you and I have discussed, do you have a Plan B for your members if management and owner start to screw up?

Chewing gum: I think they have a plan to support their members, so I think those three are very responsible, but I think they are much more responsible than the people who are sitting across the table.

DEADLINE: How is that?

Chewing gum: Historically, every time there's been a work stoppage of any kind, for whatever reason, the public likes to blame the player and I mean you take on a guy like DeMaurice Smith, his constituency has many diverse and broad interests. It is unreasonable to expect them to come up with a plan that even 90 percent of them think is great. What happened to the other 10 percent?

DEADLINE: So with those odds in mind, and the various actions we've seen from league heads of Adam Silver's decisive actions by the NBA to slow down the movement of others at the start of this crisis, I feel like when we talk about sports, here we are. being victims of what I think is a huge fallacy that occurs all too often in American public life, and we are talking about this as a monolith. So in your opinion, which sports league should you least consider returning to and which sports league should you consider most returning or popular sports?

Chewing gum: Obviously, those who are most impacted and those who can least return are those in which close contact is an essential part of the game, and that would be soccer followed by hockey. Close contact is an essential part of the game.

Add to that the fact that there are so many people involved … if you are talking about two basketball teams, yes there is a close contact, but in reality we are only talking about 20, 24 people. If we talk about football, there is not only an extremely close contact. We are talking about 100 people, 110, 120 people, so your risk is higher in that number.

You mentioned Adam Silver. I mean you chose the gold standard among the commissioners. He is the one who, in my opinion, has demonstrated the highest degree of maturity and responsibility. You wouldn't necessarily extend that compliment to others.

DEADLINE: And that's, in a sense, the other elephant in the room, right? We cannot get 50 governors and the federal government to agree on a universal standard to counter coronavirus and reopening. How are we going to get 32 ​​NFL teams, 30 NBA teams, or 31 NHL teams to reach a standard for their respective leagues? We all appreciate things in theory, but I don't see the reality of this happening further when you mention the excellent point of what if the Philadelphia 76ers can't play because two of their members are now positive?

Chewing gum: There are so many little odysseys to do this that it makes you wonder if they haven't thought it through. Take, for example, the NBA again, and I'm going to assume you're a fan of the Lakers.

DEADLINE: I'm actually a fan of the Detroit Pistons, but I live in the great City of Angels, so of course my heart breaks every time the Lakers lose, except for the Pistons …

Chewing gum: (LAUGHS) I understand that, but let's take, for example, that the NBA returns and the Lakers, as a group say that we would like to be part of that.

What if two or three of those Lakers have someone in their family? Someone is close to them with a pre-existing condition and they determine that they are not worth it. They don't want to take advantage of this opportunity. Well now what are you going to do? What is the provision for those players who want to unsubscribe for reasons of pre-condition or family or for their own particular security and decide that this is not worth it?

DEADLINE: In that context, the NHL laid out its plan to start training camps later this summer over the long weekend, and Commissioner Gary Bettman today outlined his optimistic idea of ​​having 24-team playoffs with dates to be determined. What is your opinion on that?

Chewing gum: Not having studied them, I really can't talk about the new NHL measures. I have great respect for Donald Fehr and the NHL players, so I can only hope for his continued safety. Given Gary Bettman's history of concussions, they have reason to be suspicious.

DEADLINE: You filmed the interview with DeMaurice Smith, Michele Roberts and Tony Clark a few days ago, so events and news are moving as fast as in this pandemic media environment and the few sports we have in large audiences, a lost fact in leagues, owners or broadcasters. How is a round table accomplished and its relevance protected?

Chewing gum: You know, Dominic, I'm not a guy trying to guess what other people are interested in. At the same time, what he didn't want to do was ask them something that would make them look silly by the time everything worked. .

So what we were trying to see were great ideas and conceptual ideas and things that they would live on regardless of the decisions that were made between the time we recorded this and the time that most people can see it. So, for me, it was an interesting diplomatic stance to try and make sure you get something worthwhile without getting lost in the minutiae of something that may be valid on Friday and irrelevant on Saturday.

DEADLINE: With that said, let's take it to nosebleeds, is COVID19 the most important story of your career?

Chewing gum: Wow. The smart part of me says yes because there has never been anything that has been so comprehensive in my life.

That said, I am, in a relative sense, more on the fringes of this than when I worked daily for two hours a day and spoke to world leaders and government officials on an ongoing basis. In other words, back then he was intimately involved 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That is no longer the case, so it is very difficult for me to make that judgment right now.