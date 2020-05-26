The Producers Guild issues strict guidelines for all post-closure outbreaks

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The Producers Guild issues strict guidelines for all post-closure outbreaks
%MINIFYHTML4cbea57fc6e0aeb7457f5c7a14ff756a13%

%MINIFYHTML4cbea57fc6e0aeb7457f5c7a14ff756a14%

The crash has resulted in a delay in the production of various movies. Social distancing is gradually becoming the new normal and, according to the Indian Producers Guild, a set of strict guidelines will have to be followed even when the closure is over.

By formulating a set of new rules that must be followed once the government allows outbreaks to resume, the Producers Guild ensures that the cast and crew on set strictly adhere to them. The guild announced the application of these guidelines once the blockade ended and thanked CM Udhav Thackrey for considering his request.

They tweeted: "Thank you @ CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film and TV industry to resume work safely. At the following link are the Guild-recommended SOPs, which will be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities. "

Producers Guild

These guidelines require strict sanitation on the set and in the bathrooms for all actors and the team. He also stated that each member will have to report 45 minutes before the start of filming to ensure that all sanitation and hygiene rules are followed.



Producers Guild


one/ 35



Producers Guild


2/ 35



Producers Guild


3/ 35



Producers Guild


4 4/ 35



Producers Guild


5 5/ 35



Producers Guild


6 6/ 35



Producers Guild


7 7/ 35



Producers Guild


8/ 35



Producers Guild


9 9/ 35



Producers Guild


10/ 35



Producers Guild


eleven/ 35



Producers Guild


12/ 35



Producers Guild


13/ 35



Producers Guild


14/ 35



Producers Guild


fifteen/ 35



Producers Guild


sixteen/ 35



Producers Guild


17/ 35

%MINIFYHTML4cbea57fc6e0aeb7457f5c7a14ff756a15%


Producers Guild


18 years/ 35



Producers Guild


19/ 35



Producers Guild


twenty/ 35



Producers Guild


twenty-one/ 35



Producers Guild


22/ 35



Producers Guild


2. 3/ 35



Producers Guild


24/ 35



Producers Guild


25/ 35



Producers Guild


26/ 35



Producers Guild


27/ 35



Producers Guild


28/ 35



Producers Guild


29/ 35



Producers Guild


30/ 35



Producers Guild


31/ 35



Producers Guild


32/ 35



Producers Guild


33/ 35



Producers Guild


3. 4/ 35



Producers Guild


35/ 35

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the next article …

%MINIFYHTML4cbea57fc6e0aeb7457f5c7a14ff756a16%%MINIFYHTML4cbea57fc6e0aeb7457f5c7a14ff756a17%

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here