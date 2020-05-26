The Producers Guild issues strict guidelines for all post-closure outbreaks

The crash has resulted in a delay in the production of various movies. Social distancing is gradually becoming the new normal and, according to the Indian Producers Guild, a set of strict guidelines will have to be followed even when the closure is over.

By formulating a set of new rules that must be followed once the government allows outbreaks to resume, the Producers Guild ensures that the cast and crew on set strictly adhere to them. The guild announced the application of these guidelines once the blockade ended and thanked CM Udhav Thackrey for considering his request.

They tweeted: "Thank you @ CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film and TV industry to resume work safely. At the following link are the Guild-recommended SOPs, which will be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities. "