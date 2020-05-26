The palace ready for the dismantling of Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj of Manushi Chhillar

If it weren't for the pandemic and the ensuing blockade, Akshay Kumar would have been busy filming for his period drama, Prithviraj. along with Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar. The movie was supposed to be released on Diwali this year.

%MINIFYHTML37488c0d161a9e5a3398671eea9f3f7214% %MINIFYHTML37488c0d161a9e5a3398671eea9f3f7214%

Akshay Kumar was set to have multiple releases this year such as Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, and Prithviraj, to name a few. But the blockade ended all plans … And now, we hear that the opulent palace ensemble erected for Prithviraj will be demolished soon.

The set was outdoors, located in Dahisar. It was designed taking into account the architectural style of the 12th century. The team has decided to dismantle it before the monsoon begins. According to a newspaper, "Yash Raj Films bosses had kept the set on its feet for the past two months, hoping the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only a few weeks away, it seems unfeasible to retain the no longer The creators are obtaining the necessary permission for it to be removed.Akshay had filmed much of the drama directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi on the set of Dahisar before the closure was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be filmed. "

%MINIFYHTML37488c0d161a9e5a3398671eea9f3f7215%

Confirming this news, Yash spokesman Raj Films said: "The set will now be placed inside once filming resumes."

Prithviraj will mark Manushi Chhillar's debut. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.