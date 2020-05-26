The NFL chief arbiters were the ones who 'failed miserably' in the pass interference replay review

%MINIFYHTMLd94bdbe6e4a2eb999a0749bf4cb1a55d13%

Somewhere inside this laptop that currently makes it easy to share my thoughts with you is a program called "Excel,quot;. I understand that it exists to create something called a "spreadsheet," which I consider a device for organizing data in some sort of informational order.

He has, to quote NFL Vice President Troy Vincent, "failed miserably."

It has failed because I never use it, and because I never tried to train myself to use it correctly, and because the once or twice I experienced ended in disaster. Clearly, however, the fault is not mine.

So it was with the NFL's effort during the 2019 season to make pass interference one of its game-rule violations that is subject to an instant replay review. The officiating wing of the league's football operations department obviously chose not to learn how to use the PI review effectively and abandoned the process during the course of the year.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the NFL competition committee has not even bothered to present a continuous PI replay review to vote among the league's owners. Pass-through interference is no longer included in the (too narrow) list of violations that can be reviewed and possibly reversed by using instant replay. Instead of forcing the people in charge of the league's headquarters, mainly senior vice president Al Riveron, to do their job or be replaced, the NFL decided to abandon what was a reasonable goal.

“We saw a year ago, when it developed. … Those results were not good for professional football, "Vincent, the league's vice president of football operations, told NBC Sports Peter King." Because we didn't do due diligence, it was publicly developed. The last thing people should be talking about is how the game is officiated. "

In this case, though, people were talking more about how the game wasn't getting official. League coaches challenged pass interference calls 81 times during the 2019 season. They won those challenges 13 times. That is a 16 percent success rate. This may seem dreamy to the Steelers' Mike Tomlin, who went through the 2017 and 18 seasons without hitting a single challenge, but the league average on all repeat reviews for 2019 was 47 percent.

The coaches had so little success in the first half of last season, just five reversals out of 56 challenge attempts over nine weeks, that they were even discouraged from considering passing one of their two assigned replay challenges in pass interference disputes.

It is difficult to read that as more than the arbitration of the headquarters that dictates the policy.

The rule was passed as a yearlong experiment, largely in reaction to the blatantly failed call that most likely cost the Saints a place in Super Bowl 53, when New Orleans wide receiver Tommy Lee Lewis was plastered by Rams DB. Nickell Robey-Coleman before a pass arrived but no flag was thrown.

Some viewed this as an overreaction, but it was clear that those competing in the league wanted PI's replay review to be a consideration. Those in charge of administering the league did not openly rebel, but rather organized a kind of slowdown attack.

And so it will disappear because apparently some people in particular wanted it to go away. It failed not on its own merits, but as a product of selfless execution. The experiment did not fail miserably. The experimenters did it.