The future bride does not want to marry in-laws – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Partner's closeness breeds contempt - The Denver Post
Dear Amy: I am getting married in August to an amazing boy. He is kind, patient, hard-working, fun-loving, and we have a common image of our future. The only problem is his family.

Their parents frequently lie to each other and then trust their children about it. They are intolerant of LGBTQ people and people of color. They spend money carelessly, they have huge debts and then they ask us for money. They were horrified when I told them I would keep my own name when we got married.

I am a stubborn woman. I say what I think openly (and thoughtfully). I am perfectly capable of defending myself and others, and have done so on many occasions. They don't value this.

In the past, when I say what I think (in a way that is considered calm and respectful by me, my fiancé, and my therapist), he makes his mother and sister cry for weeks and then call my fiancé to tell him about it. Every time his mother calls him, he'll end the call quickly if he finds out I'm in the room.

My fiance and I are on the same page. We have our own home with its own values. But I am very concerned about having to deal with all this for the rest of my life.

Are difficult in-laws a good enough reason not to get married or late? Or does everyone go through this? After all, this is not my fiance's fault, and his behavior is not under his control. Am I getting cold feet?

– Cold feet

Dear cold feet: Having cold feet, regardless of the underlying reasons, would be a legitimate justification for avoiding getting married.

When you marry someone, you slip into your spouse's family system, for good (often), but also for bad.

Even if it has relatively little to do with your partner's family, it appears that you and your fiancé have enough contact with them to continually annoy them (and you, them).

This is a test of your ability to tolerate people you don't respect and behavior you don't like. My suggestion is that you find out how not to worry so much about what they think and how they behave, unless their behavior is specifically directed at you. Given his own strong and open nature, I wonder if he is capable of separating at this point.

