The first iPhone without a port could follow iPhone 12 – BGR

The iPhone 12's specifications will include a regular Lightning port that can be used to charge the battery, transfer data, and wired headphones.

A leaker claims Apple had a prototype USB-C in the works, but the company does not plan to change the connector on the iPhones.

The iPhone 13 may be the first iPhone series to feature an iPhone without a port, the same person suggested, echoing similar comments from other leaks.

The future of smart devices is wireless. The advent of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 will make data transfer faster than ever when there is an Internet connection. But moving large amounts of data between devices without a wired or Internet connection to intermediate transfer could soon become a reality. Furthermore, the latest generation wireless charging technology could work over long distances and make charging platforms forgotten. It may sound like science fiction movie technology, but the building blocks of all these wireless technologies are already in place. And Apple could take the next step toward that future with the kind of small step we all hope to see soon, an iPhone that doesn't have any ports.

The iPhone 12 due this fall could be one of the last generations of iPhone to offer ports of any kind. A new report says iPhone 12 won't make the switch to USB-C, as some people might expect. Apple stays with Lightning for at least another year, as one of next year's iPhone 13 models could also get rid of the Lightning connector.

Leaker Sugar candy, who published an outline of the alleged design of the iPhone 12 Pro in early April, complete with a smaller notch and a LiDAR camera on the back, turned to Twitter to suggest that Apple had a USB-C prototype for the iPhone 12.

It's a shame that the iPhone 12's USB-c prototype is not in production. 1 more year of lightning 🥳😭 Oh well, at least one smart connector in the 13 series – Fudge (@choco_bit) May 25, 2020

The mention of the iPhone 13 smart connector leak may be about an iPhone 12 design leak that was recently circulated online, showing a phone with an iPad-like quick connector on the side of the phone where the SIM card goes.

In a follow-up tweet, Fudge said the smart connector will not be used for charging purposes, since wireless charging will be the main way for the iPhone 13 without a port to recharge the battery.

To clarify, the smart connector in the 13 series will not be the intended form of charging. It is expected to go to wireless charging mainly. The D6x series (iphone 13 series) really hasn't started proper development, so iphone magsafe is more of an atm plan. Portless comes either way – Fudge (@choco_bit) May 26, 2020

Known leaker Jon Prosser said in mid-April that the iPhone 12 will not feature a smart connector as seen in some leaks, adding that the feature will be found in a future prototype "to charge on an iPhone without a port."

Without smart connector on iPhone 12. There is no doubt that it may be in a future prototype, but it will be used to charge an iPhone without a port. There is definitely no support for Apple Pencil. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

Prosser also said at the time that the iPhone 12 will not make the switch to USB-C, noting that "Apple will not have a port before it connects to USB-C." Technically, Apple was USB-C for the iPad Pro, but that's a different story.

I feel like I shouldn't have to say this, but no, there is absolutely no USB-C on the iPhone 12. Apple will run out of port before using USB-C. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 18, 2020

The YouTuber turned into Apple leaks said a few days ago that an iPhone without a port will arrive next year, excluding the possibility that Apple will use USB-C in the short term. "Eventually they will all be useless," he said.

☝️ yes. An iPhone without a port will arrive next year. Never USB-C. Eventually they will all be useless. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 13, 2020

Prosser explained in one of his firsts that Apple's seemingly abandoned universal AirPower charger is essential to the future of the iPhone, and that's why Apple has not given up on launching such a device.

Elsewhere, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a research note that Apple would drop the Lightning connector on iPhones 2021, without specifying at the time whether Apple would run out of port or USB-C.

There are other signs that an iPhone with no port is being prepared. Apple is rumored to ditch EarPods for the iPhone 12, a move that is meant to boost AirPods sales. But it can also be an indication of what is to come in the not too distant future. Apple is also working on faster short-range wireless connectivity that could come in handy on an iPhone without a port.