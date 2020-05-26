The director of & # 39; Logan & # 39; is sincere about the controversial decision to kill Wolverine

WENN

Speaking about how he first released the idea about the tragic death of Hugh Jackman's mutant hero, director James Mangold explains why he believed that ending was completely necessary.

James Mangold didn't hesitate too much when it came to killing Wolverine in his movie "Logan"Because he knew that the final film of the franchise had to bring a" closure "to the story of the mutated in conflict.

Hugh jackman He reprized the role of the clawed hero for the last time in the 2017 movie, which ended with the tragic death of his alter ego.

While the plot was a big surprise to fans, many of whom complained about the way the movie ended, director Mangold has now defended his decision, insisting that Wolverine's death was completely necessary.

Speaking to ComicBook.com about how he first raised the idea for the controversial conclusion, Mangold explained: "The process is much less of a committee than it appears. It really was Hugh (Jackman) and me at first. It seemed logical, that if it was his last movie, that he would go to the horizon or die, that he needs to have some kind of curtain in his story. "

"Either you have the end of Shane (western 1953) where he rides the mountain to unknown parts, which was largely the way his character was resolved in every previous movie, or you would kill him."

"But the reason the choice was on our feet was because you needed the sense of closure. You needed a sense of end if you were going to end, if you were dealing with the legacy of Hugh's many performances and many movies, and trying to establish this part in some definitive way. "

Jackman played Wolverine for 17 years before his final departure in 2017, with his first appearance in "X Men"in the year 2000.

However, in a previous interview, the actor insisted that it was "time" to say goodbye to the character and the franchise in general.

"It's just a matter of time. It's kind of like you're at the best party you've ever been at, you've been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you're like," It's time, it's okay. If I stay longer. , it will get ugly. It's like, it's time, "he said.