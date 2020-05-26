The devastating clip from the "Daily Show" mix of white paranoia, "Pimp Report" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb1182e3a6e1dc1c668d4ddc8a8da428b11%

A video shows a white woman calling the police to a black man after he simply asked him to leash his dominated dog on social media on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTMLb1182e3a6e1dc1c668d4ddc8a8da428b12% %MINIFYHTMLb1182e3a6e1dc1c668d4ddc8a8da428b12%

In response, Trevor Noah and The daily show The crew dreamed a scathing satire of white paranoia. Called "Minorities Report," the video features a nifty riff from the Tom Cruise-Steven Spielberg movie.

"The year is 2038," says the text that accompanies the video. "Whites no longer call the police innocent blacks. Why? the strength of @ roywoodjr's shadow, the PreCops. "

What follows is a shipment from a future in which only sophisticated precognition technology can help the PrCops force save a black sudoku lawyer on a park bench from being labeled a "drug dealer" by a scared "white lady".

%MINIFYHTMLb1182e3a6e1dc1c668d4ddc8a8da428b13%

A second scene shows a busy white man about to call the police for a black girl from elementary school who, he suspects, "doesn't have a permit" for his lemonade stand. When the PreCops point out that she's just a girl, the man replies, "Look what Beyonce did with lemonade. You can't trust them!"

The video had nearly a quarter of a million views in its first two hours on Twitter.