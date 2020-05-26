The creator of & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; criticizes Disney with the beastly illustrations of Mickey Mouse

Instagram

Rob Liefeld shares a piece of art that shows the cartoon character with a decapitated Deadpool head, and another that shows the Merc with a mouth holding a dead Mickey Mouse.

Rob Liefeld has once again targeted Disney for the lack of a plan to "Deadpool 3The creator of the comic book character cast a shadow over the House of the Mouse by sharing some horrible works of Mickey Mouse art in his Instagram Stories.

One of the fan art represents Ryan Reynolds& # 39; character holding a dead Mickey Mouse by the tail while walking away from a burning Hollywood. The popular cartoon character sports a gunshot wound to the head, apparently when shot by the Merc with a muzzle holding a pistol in the other hand.

Another fan art represents the reverse. The second image shows a beastly Mickey House with a decapitated head of dead Pool, whose mouth is sealed with a tape that bears the Walt Disney logo. The company's most popular character appears to be the executioner, as he also wields a sword.

The comic book writer also published a work of art depicting Mickey Mouse as Deadpool, twisting the character's name into Dead Mouse. Another work of art combines the Deadpool logo with Mickey's head.

Liefeld left all those images untitled, but given his recent comments about the lack of progress in "Deadpool 3," suffice it to say that he used the artwork to express his disgust at the way Disney handles the franchise. "Do you know what his plan is for Deadpool right now? Chicken egg. Zero. Zero!" he said earlier this month, believing that the third movie would not come out in the next five years.

He also previously said on ComicBook.com's "Talking Shop": "I blame Marvel … I blame Marvel that [& # 39; Deadpool 3 & # 39;] has not yet happened. They are the reason it is not happening. Whatever the puzzle is or not. Don't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. "

Ryan Reynolds, by contrast, remains optimistic about his character's future. "We are working on that now with the entire team," the Canadian actor said of the third film in "Live with Kelly and Ryan "in December. He also talked about his character joining the MCU," We're at Marvel, which are the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy. "