The coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in these 24 US states. USA – BGR

The researchers estimate that half of the states within the United States have not yet reached their maximum levels of new coronavirus infections.

A breakdown by state shows that 24 states still don't have the virus under control.

Whether you live in a state where the virus has apparently peaked or not, remember that a second wave is almost a guarantee right now, especially as states begin to relax restrictions on meetings and services.

The coronavirus pandemic has been occurring in the United States for months, but not all states have been affected in the same way. Some states are likely to have seen the worst of the first wave of infections, while others are only now dealing with sharp increases in the number of cases they are seeing.

A new study (PDF) by an international group of scientists and researchers uses existing data and predictive models to predict when the disease will peak (or have reached its peak) in each individual state. As expected, about half of the country's states have yet to see a peak, and case numbers continue to grow.

According to the numbers, the researchers trust that half of the states have reached their peak. The states that the researchers believe have not yet peaked are listed below, in order of higher confidence (still approaching a peak) to less confidence:

Texas Arizona Illinois Colorado Ohio Minnesota Indiana Iowa Alabama Wisconsin Mississippi Tennessee Florida Virginia New Mexico Missouri Delaware South Carolina Massachusettes North Carolina California Pennsylvania Louisana Maryland

If you see your status on this list, that doesn't necessarily mean you're prepared for more widespread infections and cloud deaths. It simply means that, based on the data, your state does not appear to have the pandemic under control.

Similarly, if you don't see your status on this list, it doesn't mean you can run out of money and start pretending that life has returned to normal. It is not. Even in some peak states, the easing of restrictions and orders to stay home has already resulted in a secondary increase in positive cases.

The list is a good resource as it shows us that the United States is not yet out of the woods as a country. Given that half the country has not yet experienced a peak in coronavirus cases, we still cannot begin to estimate what the final death toll will be by the time it is all over. But when will it really end?

Right now we are waiting our time until a vaccine is developed. Scientists are working hard on that front, and several companies have promising trials underway. Still, vaccine development takes time, even when it's accelerating, and we shouldn't expect a vaccine to be available until 2021 at the earliest.

In the meantime, it's important that we practice the things we've been practicing all along, like social estrangement, wearing protective masks in public, and avoiding gathering in large numbers.

People walking outside and wearing face masks. Image source: Darko Vojinovic / AP / Shutterstock