The clergy urges "Refuge in grace,quot;; Crowds gather at beaches and parks amid stifling temperatures – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

Coronavirus stories

Bay Area ministers urge faithful African Americans to "take refuge in grace,quot; despite green light to reopen

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom has given the green light to the reopening of places of worship, with some modifications. But not all churches are ready for the faithful to return. "The church is not the building, the church is the believer and so we encourage you to worship on-site and take refuge in grace," said Pastor Joseph Bryant. He was one of several Bay Area ministers who gathered on the steps of San Francisco City Hall at a safe distance to ask for more testing and education in the black community. They rallied to keep the church doors closed, particularly as African Americans struggle with disproportionate COVID-19 death rates. read more

Proper social distance from Memorial Day crowds on SF beaches, parks are a matter of perspective

SAN FRANCISCO – As thousands flocked to the Bay Area beaches and parks on Memorial Day, most seemed determined to practice social distancing and were generally successful. The mid-afternoon view of Ocean Beach from Cliff House provided an example of that effort, as large strips of sand were evident among the groups of people sitting on the beach. Still, the view was alarming to some, at least at first glance. "I thought maybe half the city didn't get the memorandum on social distancing," said May Samali, who was running next to the beach on the Great Highway Monday. read more

Crowds flock to SF parks, beaches on Memorial Day after weeks of shelter in place

SAN FRANCISCO – After months of sheltering in place, the Memorial Day crowds at Ocean Beach were as thick as those of Orange County that they gained their tongue and Governor Gavin Newsom closed. While the arena is vast and wide, and it seemed that a certain social distance was being maintained, people who illegally parked in lots, or on the Great Highway, returned from the beach to find San Francisco police tickets in their cars. The situation warranted a response from the San Francisco Emergency Operations Center: “San Francisco has made great progress against the coronavirus, due to our aggressive and early action, and the participation of all Franciscans who have stayed home, they washed their hands, socially practiced distancing themselves and covering their faces when they are outside the house. We understand that people want to enjoy great water and spend time with friends and family. " read more

Santa Clara County pressing to extend eviction moratorium

SAN JOSE – As California unemployment rates rise, Santa Clara County will vote on a measure that will help keep people in their homes, even if they can't pay the rent. "When we think of the neediest people in our community, it makes you think of the people who barely stay at home," said the chair of the Board of Supervisors, Cindy Chávez. It is not rental forgiveness and tenants will still have to pay landlords. The measure is expected to pass in Santa Clara County, but it will also need an extension of a state moratorium that was enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom by executive order in March. read more

Santa Clara County Offers New Expanded COVID-19 Tests in Areas with a Higher Case Rate

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County on Monday released new and expanded tests for COVID-19 at six sites throughout the county, targeting areas that have shown a higher rate of recent coronavirus cases compared to other nearby areas. The free trial is available to all county residents, whether symptoms are present or not, and essential workers with regular interaction with the public were urged to get tested now and once a month thereafter. Tests can identify the infection before a person feels symptoms or before transmitting it to another person. "The County is taking testing capacity where it is needed," said Cindy Chavez, Chair of the Board of Supervisors in a prepared statement. "Take this opportunity to get tested in your neighborhood – it's fast, free, and you don't need insurance." read more

Republican groups sue California over Governor Newsom's order in mail ballots

SAN FRANCISCO – Republican groups are suing California Governor Gavin Newsom, alleging that his recent executive order to mail all registered voters in the state a ballot before the November election is an "illegal takeover,quot; that redesigns the electoral system. The lawsuit alleges that Newsom's order is "less about protecting the health of Californians and more about protecting the electoral prospects of the governor's political party." The Republican National Party, the National Committee of the Republican Congress and the California Republican Party are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed Sunday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California. read more

California Issues Guidelines to Reopen Places of Worship; Unauthorized services Source of new outbreaks

SAN FRANCISCO – California issued strict new guidelines to reopen the state's places of worship on Monday, a day after health officials announced that two unauthorized church services were the source of coronavirus outbreaks. The guidelines of the Department of Public Health indicate that only 25 percent of the building's capacity or a maximum of 100 assistants can be used, whichever is less. Other guidelines include discouraging the exchange of items such as prayer books or rugs, discouraging similar handshakes, hugs and greetings, replacing the plate collection with alternative ways of donating, and offering communion by hand rather than by tongue. read more

Outdoor dining allowed with amended Sonoma County shelter order

SANTA ROSA – In Sonoma County, restaurants and other food facilities can now offer on-site, outdoor dining. That's a significant change to the Sonoma County Health Officer's public refuge order, which expands the list of Sonoma County companies that can operate as part of the county's transition to Stage Two of the Governor's reopening plan. Gavin Newsom. The amended order went into effect after midnight on Saturday morning. Facilities such as wineries, breweries, and bars may also open for al fresco dining if meals are served. They can also continue to pick up on the sidewalk. read more

Berkeley Tennis, Pickleball Courts reopen for individual game

BERKELEY – While most of the neighborhood's parks and recreational facilities in Berkeley remain closed, the city has reopened tennis and pickleball courts for singles, provided social distancing and other measures are used. Sports are now allowed under the revised shelter-in-place order issued on May 18, and the city recreation department as of this weekend has begun taking online reservations for the court. Singles play between members of different households is allowed if new coronavirus guidelines are provided that include staying safely apart, not sharing teams, and using only three balls per court. read more