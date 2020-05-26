The battle of 112 and Jagged Edge Verzuz produced all the successes

Roommates, after waiting for what seemed like an eternity, the highly anticipated battle between R,amp;B groups 112 and Jagged Edge finally happened, and was filled with success. 112 and Jagged Edge are the first R,amp;B groups (or group period) to participate in Verzuz battles and they definitely did not disappoint.

112 and Jagged Edge are two of the most popular R,amp;B groups to emerge from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s, so it was only fair that Atlanta's hometown rivals team up for a friendly battle of Verzuz that was Lived up to expectations and then some.

Both groups have more than their fair share of fast-paced club jams paired with classic ballads, so when they started coming and going, viewers quickly realized how many R,amp;B classics they are responsible for.

Some of the 112 and Jagged Edge hits played during the battle included: "Let & # 39; s Get Married (Remix)" with Jermaine Dupri and Loon (Jagged Edge), "Anywhere,quot; (112) "He Can't Love You,quot; (Jagged Edge), "Cupid,quot; (112), "Where's the Party,quot; with Nelly (Jagged Edge) and many more.

Several celebrities were also in the fray, including Tory Lanez, Tamar Braxton, Tank, Ja Rule, The-Dream, Monica, Teddy Riley, Ludacris, Questlove, Sevyn Streeter, NORE, Fabolous, Jadakiss, The Game, Keri Hilson, and Ne -Me.

Not even a few minor sound issues could stop the good vibes that came out of this R,amp;B showdown. In a nice little surprise, both groups also played a track they had together, which fans loved. Even though Q and Daron were not present at the 112 battle due to ongoing legal issues within the group, it was great to see the love between all the boys.

