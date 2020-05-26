The already tense courts in Spain face a crisis as the running of the bulls is lifted

MADRID – An avalanche of new court cases, some with few precedents, is expected to flood a Spanish court system that is already out of breath, stuck with delays and lagging technology.
In a country known for its litigation, lawyers and judges prepare for a period of turmoil and disorder following the coronavirus pandemic.
A judge expects up to 150,000 people to file for bankruptcy, compared to a few thousand last year. Lawyers representing the Spanish who lost loved ones to the virus have already He filed a lawsuit against the government, arguing that he is guilty of negligent homicide.
The country cautiously restarted court proceedings this month after suffering one of the worst outbreaks in Europe. Now experts are concerned that previous attempts to reform the already struggling justice system in Spain will be further delayed by the pandemic and an avalanche of new virus-related cases.
"The pandemic will expose the state of neglect in which politicians have abandoned the justice system," said Javier Cremades, president of the Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo law firm and president of the World Association of Jurists.
Litigants have complained for years about cases dragging on in Spanish courts. A report from the European Commission last year showed that Spain had one of the longest processes among member states, with civil cases that took more than 200 days on average to reach initial resolutions.
Proposals to overhaul the system have been repeatedly shelved in recent years, as Spain has grappled with four national elections since 2015 and long periods of government limbo.
Parliament, noting the backlog and possible barrage of new cases, moved to act this month, approving the government's plan to change most court procedures to videoconferencing, extend court hours, and use apprentices to reinforce staffing. Certain cases, for example, people fighting insolvency or involved in child custody disputes, should be prioritized.
All judicial proceedings were suspended in mid-March when Spain declared a state of emergency. They have been slowly restarting this month, but lawyers are skeptical that enough has been done.
"If you ask me how I see the legal landscape, it will be chaotic," said Rosalia Sicilia, a labor lawyer.
The Spanish are known to take their disagreements to court, fueled in part by a 2008 Supreme Court ruling that allowed lawyers to charge contingency fees.
In proportion to population, the country had twice as many civil court cases as Germany and Britain, and significantly more than France and Italy, according to a 2016 report. study by Juan S. Mora – Sanguinetti, senior economist at the Bank of Spain.
Criminal cases have also been delayed in Spain, sometimes exceeding legal limits and allowing defendants to be released. Criminal cases are not expected to increase after the pandemic, they may even decrease as Spaniards emerge from confinement, but if the courtrooms are flooded with civil cases, it will also affect the criminal justice system.
The pandemic has disrupted judicial operations everywhere, but some countries, such as Britain has maintained a significant level of online activity. In the United States, the Supreme Court is listening to arguments on the phone for six days this month, for the first time allowing live remote access to audio of the arguments.
Spain has just tested those waters.
On May 11, a judge in the northern city of Santander heard Spain's first subsequent blockade by video conference, a dispute over the building code during which 30 people followed the proceedings on Skype. Until now, only a few exceptional cases have been carried out electronically.
Improving technology and communication is crucial to deal with the judicial crisis, said Cristina Jiménez Savurido, a judge who has been fired to run Fide, a legal and economic think tank. He noted, for example, that regional courts operate on incompatible computer systems.
"Computers in Catalonia simply cannot communicate with those in Madrid or the Canary Islands," said Jiménez Savurido.
Courts have also faced bureaucratic confusion. Judges are appointed by a central judicial council in Madrid, whose members are vetted by Parliament, but other chamber staff are appointed and paid by regional governments. The wage disparities have been a sore point: Court-appointed lawyers protested their wages outside of Parliament in February.
Divided management will make Parliament reform difficult to implement, said Santiago Lago Peñas, professor of economics at the University of Vigo. "It is difficult to implement reform in a fragmented system where everyone has been defending their own space," he said.
The pandemic will also transform the legal landscape, experts say, with more cases expected and many tried against an evolving set of laws and economic conditions. Jiménez Savurido said he expected bankruptcy filings to increase exponentially, from 5,000 last year to 150,000.
And some of the new cases will generate unproven arguments. This month, lawyers representing more than 3,000 relatives of people who died during the pandemic filed a lawsuit against the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, alleging reckless negligence.
The blockade will also change the terms of thousands of commercial and labor cases, experts say.
In February Martín Godino Reyes was representing a bank in a dispute over his plan to fire 550 employees. Now, as the case is resurfacing, the bank faces the likelihood of needing deeper staff cuts at a time when employees are in greater distress and backed by new legislation aimed at preventing layoffs.
"We will probably face very different parameters for both sides in this dispute, which means that an already difficult situation could become much more complicated," said Godino Reyes, managing partner of Sagardoy, a Madrid law firm.
Experts say the delays that have dragged the courts into better times are unlikely to improve. Legal apprentices enlisted to help the courts, who passed their bar exams but have no experience, are not enough, they say. And with a ratio of 12 judges per 100,000 inhabitants, Spain has just over half the European average.
"We need more judges, but the qualified ones and not the apprentices that the government now suggests could help draft the sentences," said José María Alonso, dean of the Madrid bar association.
Spaniards may need to get away from the courts to resolve at least some of their disputes, Jiménez Savurido said.
"Our system was already widespread because, unlike other countries, people in Spain seem to believe that it is always better to let a judge rule rather than try to negotiate a solution in good faith," he said.
"If everyone rushes to court as soon as the state of emergency ends," he added, "this could be disastrous."