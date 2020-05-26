The actor from & # 39; Seinfeld & # 39; Richard Herd passed away at Los Angeles Home

%MINIFYHTML2b559a953a9e9252bb9597bfb8f0fdf713%

The 87-year-old actor famous for his portrayal of Mr. Wilhelm in the hit television comedy was the second cast member to die in less than a month after Jerry Stiller's death on May 11.

Actor from "Seinfeld" Richard Herd He has died at the age of 87.

The Boston, Massachusetts native died of cancer-related complications at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday, May 26.

Herd was a character actor famous for playing Mr. Wilhelm in the hit television comedy.

Wilhelm was the head of Jason Alexander's character George Costanza while working for the New York Yankees baseball organization.

Herd was also known for his film roles in "All the President & # 39; s Men", alongside Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, "The China Syndrome" with Jane Fonda, Jack lemmon and Michael Douglas, and in Jordan Peele2017 horror movie "Salt"

Among his other television credits were the 1983 miniseries "V" and its sequel, "V: The Final Battle", the police drama "T.J. Hooker", as well as several "Star Trek" shows, including "Star Trek: Voyager", in which he played Admiral Owen Paris.

She also appeared in episodes of "M * A * S * H", "The Rockford Files", "Golden Girls", "Starsky & Hutch", "Quantum Leap", "The A-Team", "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" , "The oc", "CSI Miami"and"NYPD Blue"

Herd is the second beloved member of the cast of "Seinfeld" to die in less than a month. Jerry stiller, who played Alexander's television father Frank Costanza, passed away on May 11 at the age of 92.