Texas Lottery Claim Centers will process winners by appointment only June 1 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML3fa6e88928b85841dba7da93b213fa6b14% %MINIFYHTML3fa6e88928b85841dba7da93b213fa6b14%

– The Texas Lottery Commission is preparing to reopen its claim centers, by appointment only, on June 1 and when it does, there will be some new protocols.

Players who wish to claim a lottery prize at a claim center should request an appointment online or by calling 800-375-6886.

No claims will be accepted without an appointment and individuals who appear without an appointment will not be admitted to any Texas Lottery facility.

After receiving an appointment request, the Texas Lottery will call the claimant to set a date and time to process the claim.

%MINIFYHTML3fa6e88928b85841dba7da93b213fa6b15%

In addition to cleaning and disinfecting at claim centers, lottery employees will wear personal protective equipment, including gloves and gloves. Officials are also encouraging anyone who has an appointment to wear a cloth face covering or a non-medical grade face mask.

Each claim center location may have site specific guidelines for maintaining social distance while on site.

The winner should also know that they may not have to go to a claims center to get their cash. Prizes of $ 599 or less can be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer, and all winning scratch-off ticket prizes of up to $ 5 million can be claimed by mail.

To claim by mail, the ticket must be postmarked earlier or earlier than the ticket expiration date and must be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTENTION: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600