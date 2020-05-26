Texas driver's license and phase-open motor vehicle centers with limited services – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML934e20c4b15b9ced0e151726a4971ecd14% %MINIFYHTML934e20c4b15b9ced0e151726a4971ecd14%

– If you are one of the many people who have waited for months to obtain your driver's license, you can do it from May 26.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) centers in North Texas will reopen Tuesday morning, with plans in place to protect people from the new coronavirus.

Governor Abbott closed the driver service centers on March 19, and the state is gradually reopening them in phases.

At the DMV, all in-person services will be available only for the same day or next day appointment.



At DPS driver's license centers, you can book an appointment months in advance. These centers will be limited to in-person services to first-time Texas drivers who need a license, as well as those who need to take an exam.

Within the DMV, you will find current social distancing guidelines, which include: offices limited to 25% of total capacity.

Clients should enter alone, unless a caregiver is needed.

The counters will have Plexiglass barriers and the water sources will be closed. Daily cleaning and disinfection will be carried out.

The temporary vehicle title status exemption and registration requirements will remain in place, but many drivers can still renew their license online.