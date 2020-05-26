Texas, 4 years old, shot and killed at Memorial Day Barbecue – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Texas Memorial Day barbecue tragedy after 4-year-old boy was shot dead

The San Antonio shooting is still under investigation, but appears to be accidental.

"At this time, we are not sure who was holding the gun when it exploded and the four-year-old boy was shot in the stomach," said SAPD chief William McManus.

San Antonio police said that while the adults in and in the backyard of the house were enjoying a barbecue, a 10 and 4-year-old boy was alone, playing inside a room.

Chief McManus says that's when the kids put their hands on a gun. "Someone heard a bang, they ran and found a little boy," he said.

While the family immediately called an ambulance, they attempted to take the boy to the hospital themselves. Along the way, they were able to point to the ambulance en route, which then took the boy to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

"I don't know where the gun was kept. I don't know where the young children found it … it could well have been secured, but apparently not well enough," said the Chief.

The incident is still under investigation to determine if charges will be filed.

