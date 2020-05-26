Tekashi takes aim at Meek Mill with Casanova 2X Clip

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues his trolling streak by posting a clip of a Casanova 2X clip of an interview he did on The Breakfast clip, and the title was clearly directed at Philly's rapper Meek Mill.

"N * ggas talk about all that shit. I'm talking about all these rappers and all these fake gangsters, man. N * gga, you go to the feds for RICO and they offer you 20 years and you're a millionaire, you're saying," 2x tells him to radio show hosts.

"@ casanova_2x Name the rapper who rapped over the RICCO and went to jail for bike stunts 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀," 6ix9ine wrote in the post.

It is clear that 6ix9ine has returned to its usual tactics to push its agenda, but "Gooba,quot;, their first song since leaving prison, failed to reach the number one spot.

The question arises: can 6ix9ine sell records without creating controversy with other rappers, or is the buzz less about her talent and everything to do with drama?