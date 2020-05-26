Tekashi takes aim at Meek Mill with Casanova 2X Clip

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues his trolling streak by posting a clip of a Casanova 2X clip of an interview he did on The Breakfast clip, and the title was clearly directed at Philly's rapper Meek Mill.

"N * ggas talk about all that shit. I'm talking about all these rappers and all these fake gangsters, man. N * gga, you go to the feds for RICO and they offer you 20 years and you're a millionaire, you're saying," 2x tells him to radio show hosts.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here