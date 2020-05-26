Tekashi 6ix9ine addresses Dojacat controversy # 1: says it's time for its cancellation

In case you missed it, Doja Cat has come under fire recently on social media after a racially charged tweet she released went viral. Since then, people across the Internet have been questioning his online activity, including his behavior in chat rooms and his alleged anti-black views.

On her Instagram Live, Doja Cat explained several of these controversies, including her promise in the recent past to show her breasts to the world if she reached # 1 on the charts. Fans of the artist know that she went to number one.

Doja Cat said in her post that she doesn't mind much reaching number one. For her, she just wants to make music and that's all that matters. You can see the post below:

Tekashi 6ix9ine, on the other hand, is obsessed with reaching number one on the charts. 6ix9ine has regularly urged fans to come out and download their songs and stream them on YouTube and Spotify so that they can reach the coveted position.

Daniel Hernández even went so far as to call Billboard. The artist hinted that everyone was watching them in case he didn't go to the number one position as he wanted. Due to his love for the # 1 spot, it seemed like Hernandez was activated by Doja Cat's IG Live.

6ix9ine wrote in the comment section that she "started with the wrong one," and then said she needed another day to formulate a response.

At the moment, it's unclear what Tekashi 6ix9ine has in store for the future, but if it's something like its latest release, it could be a huge success.

Ad

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine racked up over 40 million views on his song, "GOOBA,quot;, within twenty-four hours of its release. The performer released the single on YouTube and has since grown to more than 240 million views. He even pulled Eminem out of the number one spot for most views in 24 hours.



Post views:

0 0