Teen mom Maci talks after putting Son Bentley on a strict diet

Teenage mother star Maci Bookout defends himself after viewers suggested he was causing potential harm to his son Bentley.
In Tuesday night's episode, Maci reveals that she has enrolled her 11-year-old son for private wrestling classes, as "it has been a great outlet for him,quot; as he faces family struggles. However, fans fear that Maci is taking her new interests too seriously, as she is also following a "strict diet,quot; that she says will help her "achieve her goal,quot; of reaching the regions.
She tells the preteen in one scene that he "lost his mind,quot; after he said he wanted grilled chicken for dinner. "It weighs between 74 and 75 pounds, so it follows a very strict, good and healthy diet in calories," Maci explains. "Lots of water and exercises to reduce weight."
According to Bentley, he is trying to eat only 1,000 calories a day.
Then her father Ryan and stepmother Mackenzie Edwards He expressed concern about the new eating habits, but focused primarily on diet, which could cause him to "late bloom,quot; in terms of his growth.
Viewers, on the other hand, are more concerned that Bentley forms an unhealthy relationship with food. An Instagram user commented on the Maci page: "I'm usually on the same page with you about so much, but the important thing … I have a son the same age as Bentley and I couldn't imagine telling him that it's okay to lose weight at all. his age. He's a growing boy and his body needs those calories and nutrients. Let him be small. And let him drink the damn chocolate milk. "
"You are creating an eating disorder in that boy. Shame about your parenthood. This episode makes me very sick. He is 11 years old. No 11 year old should be on a diet," said another.
But according to Maci, the episode is not an accurate description of her upbringing. "In reference to tonight's episode, I have never convinced and will never convince Bentley to 'cut down' on weight. After fighting his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72, he came to me and said that he wanted to fight at 70. I told him that it is okay, but that you WILL NOT cut weight, "he writes in Twitter. "I will prepare a healthy and programmed diet for you, you can eat salads, grilled chicken, vegetables, good carbohydrates, instead of pizza, Doritos and candy bars. Throughout the season, he decided he did not like it," said. it's okay! U can go back to normal and fight at 75, which is what he did. "
And while she's not an expert, the reality star says she "grew up in sports and has a little knowledge,quot; about healthy and safe weight management.
Teen mom og airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
