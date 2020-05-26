Teen mom Maci talks after putting Son Bentley on a strict diet

Teenage mother star Maci Bookout defends himself after viewers suggested he was causing potential harm to his son Bentley.

In Tuesday night's episode, Maci reveals that she has enrolled her 11-year-old son for private wrestling classes, as "it has been a great outlet for him,quot; as he faces family struggles. However, fans fear that Maci is taking her new interests too seriously, as she is also following a "strict diet,quot; that she says will help her "achieve her goal,quot; of reaching the regions.

She tells the preteen in one scene that he "lost his mind,quot; after he said he wanted grilled chicken for dinner. "It weighs between 74 and 75 pounds, so it follows a very strict, good and healthy diet in calories," Maci explains. "Lots of water and exercises to reduce weight."

According to Bentley, he is trying to eat only 1,000 calories a day.