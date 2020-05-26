Teejayx6 plays a video of him running away after being jumped by Lil Baby's crew

%MINIFYHTML9d076661aa89abaf85374465d0cf49bb13%

The rapper of & # 39; Dark Web & # 39; He is involved in an altercation with Lil Baby's 4PF team at an Atlanta mall, a day after he posted a photo of Hitmaker's & # 39; Drip Too Hard & # 39; s driver's license.

Teejayx6 has been involved in an altercation with Lil babyThe crew, 4PF. On Tuesday, May 26, a group of aggressive men distributed a video online of the "Dark Web" spitter that was kicked out of the Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta.

Hours after the clip appeared, Teejayx6 turned to Instagram Live to address the incident. He seemed to clear up the incident, saying that others would also run away if they jumped. "It's okay to run," he said nonchalantly. "I had to run. Sometimes you have to run, brother. If a group of n *** jumped at you, what would you do, brother? Would you just stand there or what …? I had to run."

He then tried to recreate how fast he was running at the time and claimed he still has a black eye from the fight. "Listen, a bunch of n *** as you walk towards you, brother. I still have the little black eye too, look," he said in the live video, adding that they also took his chain. "I have the little black eye, you see? You see the black eye. Those n *** how they beat me **."

When a fan asked how he got to Detroit so quickly, he replied, "But, I don't know, bro. I don't know how I'm going to Detroit so fast, wasn't that video today, bro?" Another viewer suggested that he sported an eyeliner instead of a physical fight injury. He laughed, before saying, "I'm out of this shit, bro," and turned off the Live.

It's unclear what caused the fight at the mall, but the video appeared a day after Teejayx6 posted a photo of Lil Baby's driver's license to her Instagram page. "I got the SSN and Lil Baby's ID. I'm about to be rich when I get that bank record," he said, before changing the caption to "Blame the lizard squad."