Taylor Swift fans share conspiracy theories about the mysterious cover of & # 39; Look what you made me do & # 39;

Swifties believes the cryptic version, which appears in the latest episode of & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39; and sung by the previously unknown band Jack Leopards and The Dolphin Club, it is their way of returning to Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift He may be quietly avenging himself on Scooter Braun. Following the debut of a cryptic version of their 2017 hit "Look What You Made Me Do", fans are speculating that there is a conspiracy behind the song that appeared in the latest episode of "Killing Eva"

The pop superstar turned pop went to Twitter on Sunday, May 24 to share the cap from his song "VERY IMPRESSED about this lwymmd cover at @KillingEve by Jack leopards and the dolphin club!" so he wrote along with the 30-second opening credits of the hit television series.

The dark and grumpy version of the single "Reputation" is performed by previously unknown band Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club, but Swifties believes there is more behind. Fans are convinced that Taylor's brother Austin is providing the male vocal cues in the song.

According to CNN, Taylor had asked the creator / producer of "Killing Eve" Phoebe Waller Bridge If his brother could sing on the show's soundtrack when the two met at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Some speculators also claimed that Austin once used "The Dolphin Club" as his name to display on Twitter. Also, the only cover appears to be based on a photograph of Austin as a toddler wearing a dolphin club shirt.

Another theory pointed out that Jack antonoff, co-writer of the original version of "Look What You Made Me Do", appears in the credits as producer, along with Nils Sjoberg. Fans may recall that Taylor used the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg when she co-wrote her then-boyfriend. Calvin Harrissong "This Is What You Came For" featuring Rihanna.

All of these theories suggest that the cover may come from Taylor herself. Fans think he is keeping a secret from outsmarting Scooter Braun after his feud over buying the master recordings of his first six albums when he acquired Taylor's old label Big Machine last year.

At the time, the 30-year-old singer / songwriter said she was "sad and disgusted" by the news and called the situation "the worst case scenario." Later he also accused Scooter and Big Machine of trying to stop him from performing their old songs at the American Music Awards and in his Netflix documentary. "American Miss"