Tawny Newsome takes off in & # 39; Space Force & # 39; – Up News Info

Tawny Newsome is known for her improvisation skills on comedy shows and series like Bajillion Dollar Property $ and as the queen of many podcasts, including Me! Is this racist? that she co-hosts with Andrew Ti. Now Newsome faces the galaxy, the universe, and beyond in the new Netflix comedy Space force.

The new series created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell shares the same name as the new branch of the real-life Armed Forces. The comedy follows four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) who dreams of leading the Air Force, but is instead chosen to head the titular Space Force. He takes the new position with dedication and moves his family to Colorado, where he and his team are tasked with landing on the moon … again … to achieve full command of space.

Newsome stars as helicopter pilot Angela Ali, who practically transports General Naird from point A to point B, but as the show continues, he goes on his own special space trip. In addition to The office alum, Newsome joins a stacked cast that includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Jane Lynch, Noah Emmerich, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow, Don Lake, and the late great Fred Willard.

Newsome stopped by Up News Info's New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her new adventure in space, how she wants to be Rihanna's best friend and helps us discover what is racist and what is not. Listen to the episode below.