Tamar Braxton talks about coparenting with ex-husband Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton was devastated when her marriage to former manager Vincent Herbert soured, but Tamar says things between them are good as it was opened during an interview with ET Online.

She says things were not easy at first.

"[It's] not even that, it's all the years of trying to figure out where we fit in, right? Because for 16 years, we've been together and been best friends, and I think what we had to come back is, remembering that we were friends first, "he says," and it took a while, especially, you know, with [my boyfriend, David Adefeso], in the mix of things. But we're in a very, very good place. We realized that it's not about about us. It's not about our feelings. It's not about what happened. It's about Logan, and it's about us setting the best example for him and being there for him. So, that's the choice we made. However, I have to make that decision. "

Tamar is currently promoting her new show, To Catch a Beautician, a new beauty series.

The show will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET / PT at VH1.